‘I don’t want to be one more’ · TV News

After starring in another hot night with Eliezer Netto, Natália Deodato questioned the future of the relationship started at BBB 22 (Globo). This Thursday (24), the model vented about her ambitions with the affair. “I don’t want to be just another one,” she said.

“After yesterday, I’m fine at peace. I was fine, don’t worry. It’s okay if, at some point, that happens, but I don’t want to be just one more, understand?”, detailed Natália. “Yes! I can see that you’re super delivered. My fear, being your friend, is because I think he’s not that delivered”, commented Linn da Quebrada.

Pipoca’s sister agreed with the singer’s opinion and warned: “He’s not, I already know that!”. “It worries me because, as your friend, I’m afraid you’ll get hurt,” Linn added.

“But then, there’s no feeling”, stated Natália, but Linn soon replied: “Some feeling there is! It’s part of feeling, part of breaking your face”. “It’s part of everything,” said the miner.

In the chat, Jessilane Alves recalled Natália’s behavior at the party this morning and gave an ultimatum to her friend: “You stop squeezing my hand because of Eli, I’m serious!”.

