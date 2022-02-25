‘I’m not Renato’· TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will make an important confession to Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Out of danger after undergoing surgery, the usurper will reveal that he is not who she thinks in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. “I’m not Renato”, he will admit, still under anesthesia.

In this Friday’s chapter (25), the executive will receive a visit from the Redentor’s heiress shortly after leaving the operating room, where he underwent an emergency procedure because of the stab that led to playing the hero of Inácia (Yara de Novaes ) and Francisco, the son of Ravi (Juan Paiva).

“I was the one who should have died… It was Renato’s agreement with me”, the anti-hero of Cauã Reymond will say to his mother. Santiago’s youngest daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will not understand and will try to calm her husband down.

Lara’s lover (Andréia Horta), however, will look the dondoca in the eye and claim that he is a usurper. “I’ve never been so lucid. And my name is not Renato”, the boy will say. At first, Bárbara will not connect the dots, but later on, she will start an investigation into the twin brother of Elenice’s adopted son (Ana Beatriz Nogueira).

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial won another two weeks on the air and will be extended until March 25, with a rerun of the chapter on the 26th. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Learn all about the next chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#91 – Big Breakthrough in The More Life, the Better!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: