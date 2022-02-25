In addition to a spot in the second phase and R$ 2.77 million, Cruzeiro still takes 60% of its income in a rout | cruise

The rules of the Copa do Brasil are clear: in addition to the prize for the passage of the stage and the spot, the winning club of the confrontation still takes 60% of the income in the first two stages. With that, the account of the amount pocketed by Cruzeiro increased by a few reais.

Apart from the R$ 2.77 million pocketed for participating in the first stage and the passage to the second stage, Cruzeiro still took R$ 602.62. Sergipe was left with R$ 401.75. Net income was slightly above R$1,000 for an audience of 1,472 people.

The division is foreseen in the Regulations of the Copa do Brasil, in its article 23. Who passes the phase in the first and second phases, gets 60%, while the eliminated takes 40%.

Cruzeiro players celebrate a goal against Sergipe

In this way, Cruzeiro will have the same right in the meeting with Tuntum-MA, still without a set date, but which will take place in the northeastern state. The CBF will also disclose the details of the match, which will be worth R$ 1.9 million for those who pass.

In the second phase, the game is unique, but the rules for the confrontation change. If there is a tie, the decision goes to penalties. In the first phase, the visitor qualifies with equality.