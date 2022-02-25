Income Tax Refund can arrive via Pix

posted on 02/25/2022 06:00



Yesterday, the IRS released the calendar and rules for filing the 2022 Income Tax, base year 2021. The deadline for submitting statements has returned to the traditional period and will be between March 7 and April 29. In previous years, this deadline was extended due to the pandemic. For those entitled to a refund, releases will begin on May 31.

Among the novelties this year are the expanded access to the pre-filled declaration, through all available platforms, and the possibility of using Pix to pay the tax or receive the refund. The new filing program will be available for smartphone and desktop apps from March 7. Companies have until February 28 to deliver proof of income to employees.

The declaration submission deadline normally starts on March 1st or 2nd. Thus, this year taxpayers will have a week less to settle accounts with the Lion. According to the IRS, the declaration program was delayed due to the standard operation made by the agency’s servers, who claim a salary increase.





According to the Tax Authorities, crediting an account via Pix will facilitate the payment of the refund, reducing the need for rescheduling due to invalid accounts informed when filling in the statement, or due to a change of bank. The Revenue explained, however, that the credit in this modality will only be made for Pix keys equal to the CPF of the holder of the declaration. Phone, email or random key will not be accepted.

José Carlos da Fonseca, tax auditor and national supervisor of IR Individuals, recalled that, until last year, it was possible to indicate a bank account, savings account and payment account to receive the IR refund. This year, with the Pix option, it will not be necessary to fill in a bank account. For those who have tax to pay, the collection can also be done by Pix. For this, the Federal Revenue Collection Document (Darf) will come with a bar code to allow payment.

According to the Federal Revenue, the expectation is that 34.1 million declarations will be delivered this year. “Historically, we have 5.7% of new declarants each year. Considering the 31 million last year, we would have 1.8 million new declarants”, specified the agency.





No correction

The Income Tax table — which shows the taxable income ranges and the respective tax rates — was not readjusted for another year and, therefore, the amounts will be the same as in 2021. The table was last updated in 2015. With the freeze, every year, more Brazilians fall into the grasp of the Lion or suffer tax increases, just because of inflation.

According to Unafisco Nacional, an entity that represents the tax auditors of the Revenue, in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) alone, about 5 million people were harmed. The correction of the table was one of the president’s unfulfilled campaign promises.

According to Unafisco’s calculations, the government will confiscate around R$48 billion from workers and retirees this year by freezing the table. A survey carried out by the Regional Accounting Council of Rio de Janeiro (CRCRJ) indicates that the lack of correction in the IR table causes an annual loss of more than R$ 5 thousand for taxpayers with earnings of up to five minimum wages.

“Today, with this level of income, we have about 8 million exempt. With the full correction, we would have 23.75 million people who would not pay the IR”, explained Mauro Silva, president of Unafisco Nacional. “This means that we have more than 15 million taxpayers who are paying Income Tax unduly, because the full correction of the table was not made by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index)”, he added.