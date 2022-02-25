Internal Revenue Service discloses the rules for submitting the Individual Income Tax Return 2022 — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Federal Revenue announced, on the morning of this Thursday (2/24), the rules for the delivery of the 2022 Income Tax Declaration. twenty-three hours, fifty-nine minutes and fifty-nine seconds) Brasília time, on April 29, 2022. After this date, the taxpayer who submits the declaration will receive a fine for the delay.

According to the Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue, tax auditor Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, the expectation is that 34,100,000 declarations are sent by the deadline.

Among the novelties this year are the expanded access to the pre-filled declaration through all available platforms and the receipt of the refund and the payment of DARF via PIX.

According to tax auditor José Carlos da Fonseca, responsible for the 2022 Income Tax program, the Declaration Generator Program (PGD) will be available for download from 8 am on March 7, 2022 and the RFB Normative Instruction nº 2065 with this year’s rules will be published in tomorrow’s DOU 25/02.

Obligation to present

Among the taxpayers who are required to submit the annual return for the year 2022, calendar year 2021, are those who:

I – received taxable income, subject to adjustment in the declaration, the sum of which was more than BRL 28,559.70 (twenty-eight thousand, five hundred and fifty-nine reais and seventy cents) and, in relation to rural activity, obtained gross revenue in amount greater than BRL 142,798.50 (one hundred and forty-two thousand, seven hundred and ninety-eight reais and fifty cents);

II – received exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source income, the sum of which was greater than R$ 40,000.00 (forty thousand reais);

Individuals residing in Brazil who, in the calendar year 2021, are also required to submit the declaration. among others:

– Obtained, in any month, capital gain on the sale of assets or rights, subject to the incidence of tax, or carried out operations on stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges;

– On December 31st, they had possession or ownership of goods or rights, including bare land, with a total value exceeding R$ 300,000.00 (three hundred thousand reais);

Forms of Elaboration

– Computer, through PGD IRPF 2022, available on the website of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil (RFB) on the Internet, at: www.gov.br/receitafederal/pt-br;

– Mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones, through access to the “Meu Tax de Renda” service, available through the “Meu Tax de Renda” APP application, available in the Google Play application stores, for the Android operating system, or App Store, for the iOS operating system;

– Computer, through access to the service “My Income Tax”, available at the Virtual Assistance Center (e-CAC) which can be accessed through this address: eCAC – Virtual Assistance Center (fazenda.gov.br), according to the provisions of Normative Instruction RFB No. 1,995, of November 24, 2020.

Pre-Filled Statement

The pre-filled declaration can also be obtained by means of authentication in the Gov.br single portal in a Gold or Silver level account (access to the single portal with a digital certificate is possible, which makes the account gold level).

The 2022 Pre-Filled Statement, available from March 15, can be used by all taxpayers who have a gov.br account at the gold or silver levels, in all available forms:

Online – on the e-CAC Portal;

On the computer – with the PGD IRPF;

On mobile devices – with the Meu Imposto de Renda app.

The Pre-Filled Declaration has information related to income, deductions, assets and rights and debts and real liens and that are fed directly into the PGD IRPF 2022, without the need for typing, being the taxpayer’s responsibility to verify the correctness of all data pre-filled in the declarationand must make changes, additions and deletions of the necessary information, if applicable.

Refund and Payment via PIX

This year it will also be possible to receive the income tax refund by PIX, as long as the PIX key is the CPF of the holder of the declaration.

It is important to note that it will not be possible to inform a PIX key other than the CPF. That is, emails, telephones or random keys cannot be used to receive income tax refunds and that the date and order of credit followed the priorities ​instituted by law.

It will also be possible to pay with PIX the DARF issued by the income tax program/application when there is tax payable. The DARF will be issued with the QR Code, facilitating payment.

deductions

For the year 2022, calendar year 2021, it is reported that:

deductions with dependents are limited to R$2,275.08 per dependent;

education expenses have an individual annual limit of R$ 3,561.50;

deduction limit of the simplified discount of BRL 16,754.34

to be included in the declaration, dependents, of any age, must be registered with the CPF.

To watch the IRPF2022 press conference, click here.

To access the presentation, click here.