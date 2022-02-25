Invasion in Ukraine raises wheat prices and reflex may impact Brazilians’ pockets | Economy



Conflict between Russia and Ukraine increases the value of wheat, which can be passed on to the consumer in the price of pasta, such as bread and cakes – Photo: Freepik

Conflict between Russia and Ukraine increases the value of wheat, which can be passed on to the consumer in the price of pasta, such as breads and cakesPhoto: Freepik

Published 02/24/2022 18:50

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia increased by 5.7% the international contracts for the sale of wheat for the month of May, this Thursday, 24th. with this, impact what arrives directly on the Brazilian table. Inflation could raise breads, cookies and other doughs that depend on the grain for their production. This is explained by the fact that Russia and Ukraine are responsible for 28% of the global grain trade. Wheat could be stopped in ports, due to the suspension of shipping routes and the sanctions that will be applied to the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This Thursday, Ukraine has already announced the suspension of all commercial transport by ships. With the crisis, Brazil may suffer an increase in products derived from wheat, such as breads, pizzas and pasta, as it imports 50% of what it consumes. Despite the country’s biggest suppliers being Argentina and the United States, the tension between Russians and Ukrainians increases the demand for the commodity in the international market. This could raise the price of the grain, which will be passed on to the consumer. “The impact will be great in terms of price, because the entire market will be reworked. There will be a demand for wheat to supply other countries, so the demand will be greater and the value of the grain will increase. Of course, it is not in the interest of retailers to raise the price immediately. He will try to hold on as long as he can, but there will come a time, depending on how long this situation of closing borders, of suspending exports, lasts, which may make people have to pay for this increase (in wheat), ” said the retail consultant, Marco Quintarelli. As wheat is traded in the international market in dollars, the price of the grain may be impacted by currency variations, but it is not yet possible to say how this will happen. “How it will reflect on the price of food, we don’t know, because one thing leads to another, those who will be involved in the process, those who will provide support, so it’s a big question mark. It would be very frivolous to say something that may not even happen”, said Quintarelli.

Economist Gilberto Braga indicates that one of the ways for consumers to exempt themselves from paying more for wheat-based pasta is to replace it with others made from potatoes, for example. “Typically, these variations are considered almost eccentric. If you go to the supermarket and look at the bread offerings, more than 90% are wheat-based, but it is possible to make flour and dough with substitute products,” Braga said. In addition to pasta, the crisis between Ukraine and Russia can also increase the price of meat, especially beef, as wheat is used in animal feed. “The grain will indirectly increase the price of the entire culture of raising animals fed with rations based on wheat, specifically, we can mention the bovine. So beef will have a more expensive production cost and this will certainly impact the final price, because it will be passed on by the producers”, pointed out Gilberto. Crisis raises oil prices The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also increased the price of oil sales contracts. The country led by Putin is one of the biggest producers of the fossil, with the capacity to supply ten million barrels a day. On Thursday, the barrel reached US$ 105. The tension may affect the price of fuel in the country, as Petrobras equates national values ​​with those practiced in the international market. “The Brent barrel, which is a reference, surpassed the barrier of US$ 100. This same indicator, at the end of last year, was around 80 dollars. The increase of around US$ 20 in the international quotation is not yet in the prices practiced here”, analyzed Gilberto. The economist also stated that: “Even with the recent appreciation of the real in recent days, there may be a softening of the transfer, but the readjustment will be inevitable, especially if the war in Ukraine is lasting, as experts are predicting”. Petroleum-derived fuels, such as diesel, are widely used in Brazil to transport food, hospital supplies and other products. The scenario further impacts the value of gasoline, which has already been readjusted in January this year.

*Intern under the supervision of Marina Cardoso