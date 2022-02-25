iPhone 14: Apple has a strategy to overcome battery criticism | Cell phone

The iPhone battery used to be a soft spot. In recent generations, however, the Apple cell phone has stood out in tests as one of the best on the market in this regard. And the future iPhone 14 promises to arrive with even more autonomy when it hits the market, in the second half of 2022.

According to behind-the-scenes reports, Apple is expected to change the processor maker in the next generation. Currently, the 5G chips of the iPhone 13 line are produced by Samsung, but the apple brand would be interested in using the TSMC component. The potential new supplier would have a more advanced manufacturing process, which could positively impact energy consumption.

According to Taiwanese media, TSMC’s 6-nanometer 5G chip would be more advanced than the one currently used by the company. In an electronic engineering project as detailed as a cell phone’s internet modem, this small modification can make all the difference.

The component was announced in 2021. In addition to leaving more space for the battery, the 6 nanometer item can considerably reduce power consumption and, in a way, extend the battery life.

It is worth remembering that the 5G connection is one of the biggest villains of cell phone energy consumption. Apple itself suggests that its users do not use it all the time. The iPhone has a smart mode that switches from 4G to 5G when needed.

In addition to the chip change, other rumors already aired about the iPhone 14 indicate that the device may have a pill-shaped camera in place of the notch, a design detail that is so criticized by consumers to this day. The phone scheduled for the end of the year should also support the advanced Wi-Fi 6E connection, which promises faster speeds for wireless internet.

In addition, the possible datasheet speculated so far mentions 8 GB RAM, 48 MP camera in the Pro version and, as is currently the case, 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch screens. The Mini version may be discontinued in the new generation.

It is worth remembering that Apple has not positioned itself on this information so far.