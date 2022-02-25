IRB (IRBR3) does not reach an inflection point and loss is BRL 371 million in the 4th quarter of 2021 – Money Times

The damage of IRB (IRBR3) fell 42.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year, at R$ 370.9 million, reveals a document sent to the market on the night of this Thursday (24).

According to the reinsurer’s management, the year 2021 should mark the end of the pandemic period that started in 2020, with the resumption of

savings and investments, which for IRB would represent an inflection point, with a return of profitability and growth.

“However, we face a more adverse scenario than planned, with the pandemic still affecting the business and, internally, with claims from contracts written before the change of management in 2020 strongly affecting the results”, points out the company.

In the twelve months of 2021, cash generated by operations totaled R$368 million, but in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company recorded a consumption of operating cash of R$1.2 billion, mainly for the payment of claims and transfer of premiums for assignment of risks.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the total volume of premiums issued by the IRB remained stable compared to the same period in 2020, reaching R$2.062 billion.