IRB (IRBR3) has a loss of BRL 370.9 million in the 4th quarter; losses in 2021 are BRL 683 million, down 54%

IRB Brasil (IRBR3) recorded an accounting loss of R$370.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), a reduction of 42.4% compared to the losses of the same period in 2020. In the accumulated of 2021, the net result was negative by R$683 million, a 54% lower year-on-year loss.

The company’s net accounting result in the fourth quarter was negatively impacted by the higher frequency of claims, which was 53.7% higher than in the previous year. The main responsible parties were the rural, aviation and life segments, notably in the portfolios abroad.

In 2021, the total volume of written premiums decreased by 8.7% compared to 2020, totaling R＄8.76 billion. Premiums written in Brazil totaled R＄ 5.329 billion, which represented an increase of 9.3%, reflecting the new strategy and the resilience of the business in a pandemic year, with a higher volume of premiums written in life (+43.7 %) and rural (+23%).

The premiums written abroad amounted to R＄ 3.431 billion, a reduction of 27.3% compared to 2020, also in line with the company’s strategy.

Expenses with retrocession, in 2021, showed a reduction of 24.1%, reflecting adjustments in the portfolio that allowed a decrease in the costs of protecting the portfolio, notably in businesses originating abroad, where there was a decrease in exposure and improvement in results in 2021 .

Thus, total retained premiums amounted to R＄ 5.556 billion, an increase of 3.3% in relation to the previous year, reflecting the reduction in retrocession expenses. Finally, total premiums earned in the 12 months of the year amounted to R＄ 5.9 billion, an increase of 3.8% compared to 2020 due to the positive effect of the variation in technical provisions.

In 2021, the total retained claim was R＄5.988 billion. The loss ratio fell compared to 2020, standing at 101.5%.

“The 2021 loss ratio can be explained by two factors. The first concerns contracts signed in periods prior to 06/30/20, the date on which we started the resubscription process, whose claims represented 75% of the total volume registered last year. The second is related to some large contracts that presented a frequency and severity of claims above the expected as a result of its operation. We cannot fail to observe that the Company has already recorded R＄ 168 million of retained claims arising from covid-19, of which R＄ 146 million in the 2021 financial year”, says Raphael de Carvalho.

The financial and equity result of the IRB was R＄ 618 million in 2021, higher than that presented in 2020, of R＄ 125 million, due to the greater stock of assets, the increase in the Selic rate and non-recurring effects.

