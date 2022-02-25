Is Brazil part of NATO? Understand the origin of doubt – World

Amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, one of the main doubts among Brazilians is how the situation can affect the country. The question is one of the most searched topics on Google in the last 24 hours, according to information from the portal. G1.

The name of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is also on the rise in research in Brazil, with an increase of 570% between Wednesday (23) and this Thursday (24). The organization was founded after the Cold War, with the aim of establishing military support among participating countries.

One of the doubts is whether Brazil is part of the organization. The alliance is made up of 30 countries, including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, but does not include Brazil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed to the fact that Ukraine wants to join NATO as the cause of the conflict. Made between countries in North America and Europe, the organization aimed to protect European countries from the expansion of the extinct Soviet Union and to fight communism after World War II.

The main advantage of the countries that participate in NATO is collective defense, Article 5 of the Treaty. In this way, even if the military strength of a country alone is small, with the support coming from its allies, it can become enormous.

Why does Russia not approve of Ukraine joining NATO?

When the Soviet Union ended in 1991, the 15 regions that made it up became independent countries. Russia is the great heiress of Soviet hegemony, including in the military and nuclear arsenal. And Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe, second only to Russia.

Despite not being part of NATO, Ukraine shares borders with several countries that signed the Treaty and is seen as an important ally. Any threat on these borders would be crucial for NATO forces to be deployed.

If Ukraine actually joins NATO, Putin sees it as a threatbecause the military and nuclear force of the Ukrainian country are multiplied and Russia runs the risk of losing its hegemony in Eastern Europe.

The Russians even went so far as to ask that the alliance not expand further to the East, and the request was not granted.

How can NATO interfere in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

The Organization has already expressed itself saying that it will increase its presence at the borders of the member countries to Eastern Europe. “These are robust, combat-ready forces,” NATO said.

The United States, which is also a member of NATO, has already put 8,500 soldiers on alert in case they need to. act for nato.