Is it worth going to court to receive up to R$ 72 thousand?

The review of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is undoubtedly one of the most discussed topics by workers. And it is no less. It is estimated that the review will benefit thousands of people throughout Brazil with values ​​of up to R$ 72 thousand. Find out how it works below!

In short, the FGTS works as a kind of fund whose purpose is to protect the worker in certain situations, such as in case of unfair dismissal, retirement, serious illness, state of calamity and more. The amount is deposited monthly by the employer, equivalent to 8% of the salary paid to the employee.

About the FGTS review

As long as the worker does not activate the FGTS money, he is stopped earning in the fund. And it is the rates used in the remuneration of the balance that have generated the discussion related to the FGTS review.

Nowadays, the monetary correction of the FGTS is based on the Referential Rate (TR), which, for many years, no longer follows the increases in the inflation. In practice, this generates financial losses for the worker.

Therefore, the purpose of the action that asks for a review of the values ​​held in the fund is to replace the TR with another index that adequately corrects the amounts deposited in the linked accounts, having as a reference the fluctuations of the rise in prices.

Some examples of indices are:

National Consumer Price Index (INPC);

Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA);

National Special Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-E).

It is worth noting that the FGTS review can only be requested by those who worked with a formal contract at some point between 1999 and the present day.

But, after all, is it worth taking action to review the FGTS?

On this issue, economists suggest that the worker first performs a simulation of values ​​that he can receive with the review. A tool created for this purpose is the LOIT FGTS calculator, which helps the worker with the review calculation.

In it, the worker must pass on some information related to working time, such as the volume of FGTS deposits in the linked account, salary value at the time and time the money stays in the fund. As a result, he will know if is it worth taking action to review the FGTS.

According to data obtained by LOIT, about R$ 2 billion has already been estimated for customers who simulated the review. The average per person can reach R$ 10 thousand. On the other hand, some workers may have even more money to receive, with amounts in the range of R$ 72 thousand.