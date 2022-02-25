Is there a relationship between diet and depression? According to research, the gut is our second heart, our second brain and where 70% of our immune system is.

There is a very toxic relationship between food and depression, as our body reacts directly to what we eat daily. Literally, what we eat: it becomes organs, muscles, blood, but also what we are, do and think.



About 95% of the serotonin produced by our body comes from intestinal cells.

Studies indicate that the lack of some nutrients such as essential fatty acids, vitamins B6, B9, B12 and D, magnesium, zinc and essential amino acids (of which the most studied is tryptophan, a precursor of serotonin) is frequent in individuals with depression, which the World Health Organization estimates to be the leading cause of disability in the world.

What to eat to help recover from depression?

Many foods help in the treatment of depression. Nuts, fish, chickpeas, spinach, bananas and pumpkin seeds are some good examples.

Some fruits, such as bananas, papaya, avocado, red and citrus fruits contribute to the balance of essential functions of the body.



