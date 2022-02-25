Itapemirim: Justice removes Sidnei Piva, determines the use of electronic anklets and seizure of passport

It was published in the Official Gazette on Thursday afternoon (24) the decision of the Justice of São Paulo that removed Sidnei Piva de Jesus from any position at the head of the company Viação Itapemirim, in judicial recovery, as well as determined that the entrepreneur wears an electronic anklet. and hand in your passport within 24 hours, being prohibited from leaving the country.

The decision takes place within the scope of the criminal representation process for crimes against consumer relations, brought by Camilo Cola Filho against Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos. The Cola family is the founder and former owner of the group.

“It appears in the file that the investigated, using the condition of manager of the judicial reorganization process described in the criminal investigation procedure ordinance, has been, gradually since at least August 2020, appropriating the values ​​of the “recovering” companies to create companies parallel, notably, in the case of the case, Itapemirim Aérea (ITA group), which generated millions of losses for at least 45,000 passengers and countless crew members who were stripped of their labor rights (art. 203 of the CP)”, says an excerpt from the decision rendered by judge Luciana Menezes Scorza.

The magistrate, in her decision, refers to the report of the *Congresso em Foco* that denounced the opening of a millionaire company in the United Kingdom by Sidnei Piva.

“From this perspective, we also have information on the incorporation of a company in the United Kingdom by the investigated, demonstrating improper circulation of values ​​in the international financial system, thus characterizing another possible money laundering, but with a prior state criminal offense (see item 16 of the ordinance) .”

The Justice of São Paulo imposed on the owner of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos precautionary measures different from the prison provided for in articles 319 and 320 of the Criminal Procedure Code, such as monthly appearance in court, obligation to keep the residential address updated, prohibition to leave the district of residence, prohibition to leave the national territory without judicial authorization, having to deliver the passport in court within 24 hours, dismissal of the entrepreneur from any position in the judicial recovery process of Viação Itapemirim, use of an electronic anklet.

In addition, the Federal Police must be informed for necessary measures regarding the restriction of leaving the national territory and registration of Sidnei Piva de Jesus and “Sidnei Piva Duarte, CPF 108.838.017-14, a person who probably does not exist”, according to the Federal Police. judge.

