ITBI must be calculated in the purchase of the property, decides STJ | Economy

Unanimously, the First Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided that the ITBI, a tax that is levied on those who buy a property, must be calculated based on the market value, that is, on what was actually paid in the business. The value set by city halls for the calculation of IPTU should not be used as a reference.

In general, this index is usually lower than market prices. The ITBI is collected by the municipalities.

The STJ analyzed an appeal presented by the city of São Paulo, but the so-called “repetitive appeal” was applied in the case. In practice, this means that the STJ’s decision must be applied in other cases dealing with the same issue.

Action brought by the city of SP

The city hall of São Paulo used a third index, which did not necessarily correspond to the one used in the IPTU or to what was actually paid in the real estate transaction.

When analyzing this case, the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ) said that this index could no longer be used and defined that the city hall should use either the real value of the purchase, or the reference value for the IPTU, opting for the most expensive.

The city government appealed and the case was analyzed by the First Section of the STJ. The decision was different from what the municipality wanted, and also from what had been defined by the São Paulo TJ. As defined by the STJ, ITBI can only be calculated based on the amount paid for the purchase of the property.

three theses

The rapporteur of the process, Minister Gurgel de Faria, established three theses. For the first, “the basis for calculating the ITBI is the value of the property transferred under normal market conditions, not being linked to the basis for calculating the IPTU”.

The second thesis was: “The value of the transaction declared by the taxpayer is presumed to be consistent with the market value and can only be removed by the Tax Authorities by means of the regular initiation of its own administrative process.” Finally, it determined that “the municipality cannot previously arbitrate the ITBI calculation basis.”