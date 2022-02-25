Jadson’s lawyer sues the agency and Timo may have problems registering the technician; sock is pronounced

Corinthians may have problems to regularize the situation of Vítor Pereira, the team’s new coach. That’s because the lawyers of the former midfielder Jadson filed a request with the National Chamber for Dispute Resolution to try to avoid the registration of the Portuguese coach on account of an old debt of the club. The information was released by the journalist Jorge Nicola.

O My Helm sought out those responsible for Jadson’s career to confirm the information and obtain more details, but so far he has not received any answers.

Also according to Nicola, the lawyers asked for an injunction so that Corinthians is prevented from registering athletes and the Portuguese coach while an agreement regarding the club’s debt with Jadson is not made. The request will still be judged by the CNRD.

The player, who is currently in Vitória, used his social networks to express himself on the subject. Despite not giving details about the lawyers’ request, Jadson reaffirmed the debt that Corinthians has with him and also his affection for the black and white fans and the club.

“Speak, Corinthians nation. Today I was taken by surprise with some messages on social networks involving my name, involving the new coach of Corinthians. Everyone knows that Corinthians has a pending with me, it’s been about two years, more or less. legal part, the lawyers who are playing and I have no knowledge of what happens. Posting this video here more for the respect and affection that the fan I am and for the Corinthians institution. A big hug and we are together!”, said the former Corinthians, in a video released on the tool Instagram stories.

Corinthians has two debts involving Jadson. Both were agreed between the club, the player and his representatives at the time of the termination of his contract in February 2020. The midfielder was not in Tiago Nunes’ plans for the remainder of the season and Timão chose to terminate his contract early.

Under the agreement signed, the club committed to pay R$840,000 to the player (a portion of R$30,841.00 and another 23 installments of R$30,833.00) and another R$500,000 to businessman and lawyer Marcelo Robalinho (a installment of R$ 20,841.00 and another 20,833.00). The total of the two agreements, without interest and corrections, is R$ 1,340 million.

In August of last year, Jadson’s agent, Marcelo Robalinho, went to court to collect his part of the deal. At the time, the action asked for a discharge of R$ 666,218.21 – the agreed amount with interest and corrections. Corinthians even asked for a suspensive effect of the action due to the losses suffered by the club during the pandemic, but the request was denied.

The lawsuit filed by Jadson, also charging his part of the agreement, is already at a more advanced stage and has even had an attempt to block the Corinthians’ accounts. The amount due, however, was not found.

See more at: Jadson, Former Corinthians players and Corinthians Processes.