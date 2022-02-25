Joe Biden says ‘world will hold Russia responsible’ for Ukraine attack – News

US President Joe Biden declared this Thursday (24) that “the world will hold Russia accountable” for the military attack against Ukrainewhich, he warned, will cause “catastrophic loss of life”.

In a statement, Biden said he would address the American people on Thursday to describe the “consequences” that Russia will suffer from the “unprovoked and unjustified” attack on the neighboring country.

The American president said he spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky shortly after explosions were heard in several regions of the country, which lies between Russia and Poland, the latter NATO member.

"We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Biden said, before noting that Zelensky asked him to "urge world leaders to clearly denounce the president's flagrant aggression. [russo Vladimir] Putin and supporting the people of Ukraine."





US Secretaries of State and Defense spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to condemn the “unprovoked and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine”, the State Department said.

Biden has a virtual meeting scheduled for 14:00 GMT (11:00 GMT) with the leaders of the G7 (Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States) before his public speech.

The G7 meeting is expected to decide on more sanctions against Russia.

The Russian government, which demands that Ukraine give up its intention to join NATO, has long said it would not invade the country despite tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons sent to the border.

In the early hours of Thursday, Putin announced on television the start of a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

On Tuesday (22), the US government, as well as the European Union, announced sanctions against Russia. The US measures are aimed against two banks and several Russian oligarchs, with the aim of cutting off Russia’s access to debt financing.

Washington also announced that it will impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which stretches from Russia to Germany and is one of the most important energy and geopolitical projects for Moscow. Germany announced the shutdown of the project.

US government sources had warned that any escalation by Russia in Ukraine would result in increasingly severe sanctions, which could hit bigger banks and cripple exports of high-tech equipment.

A White House spokesman said Biden would announce "the additional consequences that the United States" and allies and partners will impose on Russia.





death and destruction

US senators from both parties have expressed support for a tough response against Russia.

“Tonight, the post-World War international order is on a razor’s edge. If Putin does not pay a devastating price for this transgression, our very security will soon be at risk,” said Democratic Senator Chris Murphy.

The Russians “will pay a heavy price in blood and economic damage for Putin’s reckless ambition,” said fellow Russian party leader Mark Warner.

Republican Mitt Romney warned of “the danger of looking again away from Putin’s tyranny” and called for “tougher economic sanctions” and “the expulsion of [da Rússia] of global institutions”.

In his statement, Biden said, “The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight, who suffer an unprovoked and unjustifiable attack.”

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” he stressed.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia to account,” Biden added.





