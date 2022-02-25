Judge decrees the end of Grupo Abril’s judicial recovery

Judge Paulo Furtado de Oliveira Filho, from the 2nd Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations of São Paulo, decreed the end of the judicial reorganization of Grupo Abril, owner of Abril publishing house. The decision is this Wednesday (22/2).

Former headquarters of Abril publishing house that went into judicial reorganization in August 2018



The company that publishes publications such as magazines Look, Four wheels and You S/A had RJ’s request granted in August 2018. In the decision, the magistrate stated that the Judicial Administrator was able to demonstrate that 99.4% of claims in reais, 100% of claims in dollars and 100% of claims in euros have already been paid.

According to the judge, there are still independent parallel proceedings linked to the main action of RJ da Abril, but they will not be affected by the decision. “The end of the judicial reorganization is not conditioned to the judgment of the qualifications or judicial challenges or to the consolidation of the general picture of creditors”, wrote Oliveira Filho in the sentence.

If any obligation of the recovery plan is breached, the creditors may file for bankruptcy of the group or foreclosure of the debt. Creditors who have not yet qualified for Abril’s judicial recovery will no longer be able to enter the debt renegotiation plan.

Finally, the magistrate still preached dialogue and asked that the judges of other actions of the group consider the debts consolidated until the date of the beginning of the RJ. “Experience shows, however, that the multiplicity of disputes in the different courts, with the risk of decisions with different parameters, causes not only the delay in the satisfaction of creditors and the risk of the debtor being forced to pay more than it owes, but also a discredit to the jurisdictional function itself”, he wrote.

According to him, in this context, the most effective way for debtor and creditors to have their claims respected is the cooperation of civil and labor courts, before which lawsuits are still pending against the companies under reorganization.

