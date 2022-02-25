Jumping rope is an exercise worth an entire workout; see benefits

If you are one of those who classify jumping rope as a childhood game, the time has come to change that opinion. According to research on sports performance recently published in the Journal of Sports Sciencephysical exercise works strength, speed and agility.

The study, which analyzed 21 scientific articles, found that rope training is effective, for example, in improving the physical fitness and performance of long-distance runners.

Next, with the help of experts, we show you benefits, contraindications and how to include rope exercise in your routine.

benefits

Like other aerobic modalities (running, cycling, swimming, rowing), jumping rope provides a series of benefits and collaborates in the prevention of chronic diseases and in the improvement of health as a whole. See some of the advantages:

It is more practical in relation to some modalities, as you only need a rope and a small space to move;

It is easy to learn and can improve over time.

Works aerobic and anaerobic resistance;

Improves agility;

Helps prevent osteoporosis as it increases bone density;

Burns, on average, 700 calories per hour, as it is an intense activity;

It favors the impulsion in the practice of some sports, such as volleyball, running and everything that needs jumping;

Enhances resistance in the arms and wrists;

Improves breath and physical endurance;

Contributes to weight control;

It enables brain gymnastics, as it works on balance, motor coordination, focus and concentration.

Contraindications

Because it is a high-impact exercise, it is not suitable for people with joint problems, the elderly and pregnant women. Individuals with excess weight, sedentary and without muscle tone should start lightly and gradually and also invest in strength exercises (weight training), since the musculature plays an important role in the absorption of impact and, consequently, protection of bones and joints. .

When the activity is not done correctly, it can trigger pain and injuries caused by the impact produced in the jump. It is contraindicated for individuals with an acute herniated disc, with knee problems (such as advanced arthrosis), with a sprain or ankle pins that have pain, in addition to those who have diseases that prevent an increase in heart rate.

To begin

Anyone who is starting or has any contraindications should seek help from a physical education professional. He will advise on the appropriate intensity and duration of the exercise, in addition to putting together the plan with a focus on strengthening the muscles before investing more in rope jumping.

The use of shoes with good cushioning is also essential, in addition to lighter clothes, due to the intensity of the training.

Before your intense workout, do a brief warm-up and joint loosening exercises: ankle rotation, hip lift, walking, squatting, and arm curls. Another important factor is posture: keep the natural curve of the back, eyes facing forward and the abdominal muscles contracted.

Training example: you can do 1-minute sets of jumping rope, followed by 1-minute rest, for a total of 20 minutes. If you don’t have the breath to complete this training, it’s ok, respect your body and gradually evolve. The difficulty is jumping the rope? No problem! With practice, you will become quite aware of how your feet and the rope should move together.

Comparing 20 minutes of walking and 20 minutes of jumping rope, for example, even with intervals, the second option uses more energy.

types of ropes

In addition to clothes and shoes suitable for practice, having the right rope is essential. To assess whether it is the ideal size for your height, hold it with your hands, step on the center of it with your feet together and stretch it until the tip is close to your chest and armpits. If you don’t get that far or go too far, you need to adjust.

There are nylon, PVC, vinyl, steel, leather ropes, among other materials, but the professional ones are usually made of steel, as they result in faster movements because they are lighter, with some exceptions.

The traditional rope is suitable for amateurs and beginners, as it does not reach high speeds. The rolling one is used for faster jumps and for people who jump at intermediate and advanced levels. With it, the arm movement is less and the rope accelerates due to the rolling.

Experts consulted: Daniel Oliveiraorthopedist from UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), spine surgeon and director of NOT (Center for Orthopedics and Traumatology), in Belo Horizonte; Vanessa furstenbergerPhysical Education teacher; Walid nabil ourabispecialist in sports medicine by the SBMEE (Brazilian Society of Exercise and Sports Medicine).

Here are some product suggestions:

Single Rope – LiveUp

Price: BRL 23.10*

Simple Jump Rope, Orange Image: Reproduction/Amazon

Purchase

It is made of silicone, has one size (2.5 meters) and is therefore not adjustable. The product is only available in orange color. It is a simpler option, for those who are starting to practice. Use on smooth surfaces is recommended.

Speed ​​Cross Fit Rope – Atrio

Price: BRL 27.90*

Speed ​​Cross Fit Jump Rope Material PVC and Steel Image: Reproduction/Amazon

Purchase

This is an Amazon nomination for anyone looking for high speed rope. It is possible to adjust the size, which reaches up to 3 meters in length. The rope is made of PVC and steel, which promotes more durability. It has a bearing on each handle and is extremely light.

Rope with analog rev counter – Acte Sports

Price: BRL 49.88*

Skipping Rope With Analog Rotation Counter Image: Reproduction/Amazon

Purchase

With PVC material and measuring 3.1 meters in length, this rope is an option to help count turns during the exercise — it goes up to 999. It is possible to control the repetitions and organize them into series. It has foam grips, which makes training more comfortable, according to the manufacturer.

Rope with anatomical handle – Yangfit

Price: BRL 69.90*

Bearing Pair Rope and Anatomical Footprint Image: Reproduction/Amazon

Purchase

Despite the higher cost, this is an option that offers more durability, according to the manufacturer. The rope’s steel cable is covered in a special polymer, preventing the filaments from escaping, even during the heaviest workouts. It has an anatomic handle with a coating to protect against sweat and an adjustable length of 3 meters.

PVC rope – Acte Sports

Price: 26.60*

Skipping Rope on PVC Tube Image: Reproduction/Amazon

Purchase

Made of PVC and measuring 2.85 meters in length, this rope allows you to adjust its length according to the height of the person exercising. It is light, suitable for beginners and comes with a case to store it.

Rolling rope – LiveUp

Price: 41.87*

Pula Rope c Bearing, Gray Image: Reproduction/Amazon

Purchase

The product has a length of 2.65 meters. To adjust the size, simply remove the top of the cables, pull the string and cut the excess. It is made of silicone and PVC, contains bearings, which facilitates speed gains. It weighs 185 grams.

Rotating rope – Cepall Fitness

Price: 56*

Rotary Jump Rope Image: Reproduction/Amazon

Purchase

It is the heaviest product on the list, weighing 260 grams, and available in sizes PP, S, M and L, to be chosen according to the height of the person using the rope. The larger one is suitable for people with a height of 1.91 m to 2.10 m. It is made of steel and synthetic material and has an internal ball in each handle, which helps with bearing, according to the manufacturer.

