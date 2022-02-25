Kidney problems can be silent; learn how to identify and prevent







Know how to identify a possible kidney problem Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

You kidney problems, contrary to what some people think, do not only happen to elderly people or people with serious illnesses. It is possible for a young and apparently healthy individual to develop some form of kidney dysfunction. The big problem, however, is that the condition can be silent and only manifest when it is in an advanced stage.

“Most kidney problems are, at first, silent. It is not just a disease of the elderly, no. We can treat kidney failure with medication and diet control, but in severe cases, only dialysis or kidney transplantation “, explains Dr.Carlos Machado, nephrologist and family doctor, specialist in preventive medicine.

According to data from the Brazilian Society of Nephrology (SBN), it is estimated that approximately 10 million people have some type of renal dysfunction in Brazil. Since 90 to 100 thousand patients need to undergo dialysis – a procedure that promotes the removal of toxic substances that are retained when the kidneys stop working – frequently.

Paulinha Abelha case

Last Wednesday (23) singer Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta, died at the age of 43 at Hospital Primavera, in Aracaju, after suffering from a multisystem disorder. That is, several areas of the body stopped working properly and the patient, unfortunately, did not survive.

One of the factors that contributed the most to worsening the singer’s condition was related, precisely, to kidney problems. According to the newspaper O Globo, however, the presence of some chronic kidney disease was ruled out by the doctors who treated Paulinha. The possible causes pointed out by the specialists were intoxication and autoimmune disease.

“The kidneys work as filters for the body and are essential for the body’s internal balance. Kidney failure can be acute (ARI), when there is a sudden and rapid loss of kidney function, or chronic (CRF), when this loss is slow, progressive and irreversible. When the kidneys start to stop, they stop performing all their important functions. That is, excess water and waste accumulate in the blood, which we call uremia”, explains Dr. Machado.

Main symptoms of kidney problems

The specialist points out that the body of a person with kidney problems goes through a series of symptoms and changes. Between them:

Fatigue;

Dryness of the skin;

Change in urine;

nausea;

vomiting;

loss of appetite;

Sudden changes in blood pressure;

Swelling in the legs, eyes, legs and feet;

Vitamin D deficiency (causing osteoporosis);

Arrhythmias due to increased potassium in the blood.

treatment and prevention

If you have one or more of these symptoms, it’s important to see a doctor for tests to investigate possible kidney problems and other health complications. According to Dr. Machado, if not chronic, the condition is fully reversible when diagnosed early on. Among the main ways to prevent and treat kidney dysfunction are: