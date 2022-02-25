Knockout City becomes free and EA loses its publishing role – 02/24/2022

This one hurt more than a ball in the face! The performance of the multiplayer dodgeball game Knockout Cityreleased in May, must not be doing very well, because the developer Velan Studios announced today (25th) that it will take over the reins from June 1st. And the first change is going to be making it free.

With that, the AND THE leaves the role of publisher.

“We couldn’t have introduced Knockout City to the world without the incredible support of EA Originals, but now, as we move to the free-to-play model, the next natural step is to take on publishing responsibilities and work even closer to the community.” , the studio states in a post on the game’s blog.

“We’re really excited to bring our game to millions of new players around the planet by simply removing the price tag entirely.”

The downside of this change is that there will be a period of adjustment. Season 5, which begins March 1, will have less content. It will be the first time the game won’t get a new Battle Pass, a new map or a new ball. There will also be fewer cosmetics and item packs.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol