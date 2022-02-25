Know if your lifestyle is sedentary and if you are moving little – 02/24/2022

There is a lot of research that shows that a sedentary lifestyle or the practice of little / no physical activity is harmful to our body, from our mental well-being to physical health and general longevity.

In fact, in addition to providing you with many complaints about inactivity pain, sedentary behaviors and physical inactivity are some of the main factors worldwide that contribute to cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality.

Even for people who are relatively active, long periods of sitting — whether it’s workdays tied to the desk or lazy weekends in front of the TV — can diminish the benefits of your healthy choices.

One in four adults does not reach recommended levels of physical activity. According to Sedentary Behavior Research Networka sedentary lifestyle is defined as any waking behavior characterized by an energy expenditure of less than 1.5 metabolic equivalents —sitting, reclining or lying down—, and these behaviors are linked to an increased risk of adverse health outcomes, including weight gain and obesity, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and increased risk of all-cause mortality.

In short, a sedentary lifestyle is marked by a lack of physical activity for long uninterrupted periods of time or significant portions of the day spent sitting or lying down.

As I have already mentioned here, “a major review of studies published in 2015 in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that even after adjusting for physical activity, sitting for long periods was associated with worse health outcomes, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer. Sedentary behavior can also increase your risk of death, whether from heart disease or other medical problems. Even if you’re doing 30 minutes a day of physical activity, it matters what you do the other 23 hours a day.”

Our bodies, even though they want to save energy all the time, were not made to stay still for long periods. Historically, if a person had been sitting or lying down for hours without sleep, they would have starved to death or been eaten by some animal.

Nowadays, we know that the lack of physical activity can trigger pathologies and premature aging. And it doesn’t take long for sedentary tendencies to wreak havoc on your health. In fact, research shows that just two weeks of inactivity in young, healthy people can cause some significant health effects, including reduced muscle mass and metabolic changes.

And how long is a long time to be “still”? The general recommendation is to reduce prolonged sedentary behavior to no more than 60 minutes, increasing the frequency of movement throughout the day. At the end of each hour, try to do three to six minutes of movement (like a simple walk across the room). Set an alarm, get up and walk. Sit in and out of your chair, as these small movements interrupt prolonged periods of inactivity and minimally get your body into activity.

You can help offset some of the health risks associated with sitting for hours with a regular, achievable amount of movement. A meta-analysis published in British Journal of Medicine showed the sweet spot of daily exercise needed to offset the negative impact of 10 hours of sitting.

According to published research, 30 to 40 minutes of light-to-vigorous physical activity every day appears to reduce the association between sedentary time and risk of death. previous paragraph.

The fitness recommendation above also aligns well with recent research suggesting that 35 minutes of exercise a day — whether high-intensity cardio or low-impact movement — is the ideal number to help stave off depression and seasonal affective disorder. (seasonal depression).

The findings also coincide well with the WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines on physical activity and sedentary behavior, which recommend 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, about 21 to 43 minutes per day, or 75 to 150 minutes per week. minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise per week for healthy adults.

How you choose to move your body to reverse the health risks associated with sitting too long is up to you. Find activities that you identify with, that get your heart rate up and get your body moving.

If you don’t like going to a gym initially, take a quick walk around the neighborhood, take a bike ride, go up and down the stairs of your building, dance, or even play training videos through an app or internet. On days when you can’t do any sort of workout, at least make sure you get up every 20-30 minutes to move around.

Now, do you know if, in fact, you have very sedentary habits? I’ve listed some signs that you’re not moving enough to maintain mental and physical health throughout your life and that it’s time to increase your physical activity level.

You do fewer activities than established by the Global Health Recommendation. One way is to consider the new WHO guidelines. If you’re not heeding any of these suggestions, you’re probably not moving enough.

One way is to consider the new WHO guidelines. If you’re not heeding any of these suggestions, you’re probably not moving enough. You spend more than half of your waking hours without moving. Count the number of hours you sleep and then subtract that by 24 hours. This number is the number of hours in the day you have to live, move, be active and engaged. If you spend more than 50% of that time sitting, lying down and not moving, it’s important to find ways to move around.

Count the number of hours you sleep and then subtract that by 24 hours. This number is the number of hours in the day you have to live, move, be active and engaged. If you spend more than 50% of that time sitting, lying down and not moving, it’s important to find ways to move around. You feel tired all the time. Fatigue can be a symptom of many factors such as stress, poor diet, hormonal imbalances, but being sedentary also plays a role in extreme tiredness/fatigue. The longer you sit, the more exhausted you will feel. That’s because the body — heart, lungs, muscles — is “deconditioned,” which can happen in just a few days. A study that looked at the effect of exercise on people who reported persistent levels of fatigue found that those who performed 20 minutes of low- or medium-intensity exercise three times a week for six weeks experienced a 20% increase in energy levels. While both groups also reported a reduction in feelings of fatigue, the low-intensity group experienced a much greater reduction. You don’t have to go to extreme lengths to reap the benefits.

Fatigue can be a symptom of many factors such as stress, poor diet, hormonal imbalances, but being sedentary also plays a role in extreme tiredness/fatigue. The longer you sit, the more exhausted you will feel. That’s because the body — heart, lungs, muscles — is “deconditioned,” which can happen in just a few days. A study that looked at the effect of exercise on people who reported persistent levels of fatigue found that those who performed 20 minutes of low- or medium-intensity exercise three times a week for six weeks experienced a 20% increase in energy levels. While both groups also reported a reduction in feelings of fatigue, the low-intensity group experienced a much greater reduction. You don’t have to go to extreme lengths to reap the benefits. You notice changes in your weight and metabolism. Being sedentary affects your metabolism. A slower metabolism means you’re using less energy at rest. In the long run, this leads to diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, and other illnesses.

Being sedentary affects your metabolism. A slower metabolism means you’re using less energy at rest. In the long run, this leads to diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, and other illnesses. Short of breath. Minimal movements can make you feel out of breath faster, as well as experience palpitations, which can lead to further deterioration of heart function if not treated effectively. The more sedentary a person, the greater the risk of mortality and heart disease, according to the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition, which showed that each additional hour spent a day watching television came with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition, sitting for at least 10 hours a day, compared to sitting for less than five, was associated with a higher risk of heart attacks. To recondition the heart, it takes about 8 to 10 weeks of consistent training. Even if it’s just walking for 10 minutes every day, the key is getting started and being consistent. Your goal is to exercise up to 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise five days a week.

Minimal movements can make you feel out of breath faster, as well as experience palpitations, which can lead to further deterioration of heart function if not treated effectively. The more sedentary a person, the greater the risk of mortality and heart disease, according to the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition, which showed that each additional hour spent a day watching television came with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition, sitting for at least 10 hours a day, compared to sitting for less than five, was associated with a higher risk of heart attacks. To recondition the heart, it takes about 8 to 10 weeks of consistent training. Even if it’s just walking for 10 minutes every day, the key is getting started and being consistent. Your goal is to exercise up to 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise five days a week. Sleep is compromised. Not getting an adequate amount (both in quality and quantity) can lead to metabolism problems, weaken your immune system, increase your risk of early death, and much more. And the longer you are inactive, the more your sleep can be affected. A meta-analysis showed that excessive sedentary habits increase the possibility of insomnia and research showed that those who engaged in some physical activity were 95% less likely to feel excessively sleepy throughout the day.

Not getting an adequate amount (both in quality and quantity) can lead to metabolism problems, weaken your immune system, increase your risk of early death, and much more. And the longer you are inactive, the more your sleep can be affected. A meta-analysis showed that excessive sedentary habits increase the possibility of insomnia and research showed that those who engaged in some physical activity were 95% less likely to feel excessively sleepy throughout the day. Affected mental health. Studies have also shown that more sedentary people have a decrease in psychological well-being and quality of life, as exercise is associated with the release of serotonin. These hormones cause a feeling of well-being, leading people to want to exercise and commit to their exercise plans. Becoming aware of your hypoactive tendencies and choosing to be active can help put your mind and mood in a better position — and mindfulness can play a crucial role, as it can strengthen our ability to fight stress and anxiety. . The habit of consciously moving is extremely beneficial for optimizing the relationship between physical conditioning and mental health.

