Latam cancels hundreds of flights during Carnival because of crew members’ health





LATAM issued a note this Thursday (24) informing that it had to cancel more than a hundred flights during Carnival due to the increase in cases of Covid-19 and Influenza among its crew. Since January 9, 6% of flights have already been cancelled, says the company.

“LATAM regrets this situation that is totally beyond its control and is making every effort to communicate daily to everyone as far in advance as possible. The company has communicated with customers through its profiles on social networks, email, SMS, WhatsApp, through the Minha Viagens channel at latam.com and also through the press.”the company said in a statement.

In addition to what it had already published on its website, Latam informed that it is “It is important to clarify that the cancellations had already been announced since January – they are not new, and passengers have already been warned in advance”.

What should the traveler do?

Before heading to the airport, it is important that you check the status of your flight directly on latam.com. If the flight has been changed, the customer must log in to the LATAM website and access My Trips > Manage your trips. In this field, you can reschedule your trip without a fine and fare difference or request a refund of the ticket without a fine.

The complete list of flights canceled in the coming days is available on the LATAM website.



