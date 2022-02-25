Learn how to apply for the new National Identity Card

The document was announced by the federal government last Wednesday, 24, aims to unify the personal data of Brazilians and prevent scams and fraud.

Reproduction/Government of Brazil – 02/24/2022 Representative image of the new National Identity Card



O federal government announced this week the creation of the new National Identity Card, which will aim to unify the data and personal information of Brazilians, and the decree will become valid as of March 1st. To request the new document, the individual will need to go to the issuing agency of their state and present your Birth or Marriage Certificate. After delivery, an identification of the citizen will be carried out through the Gov.br platform and the citizen will be informed of a date to withdraw their new identity in paper format. Once the form is in hand, access to the digital wallet will also be available.

In the new Identity Card, it will be possible to identify the Federative Unit (UF) and the issuing body that issued it, birth registration or marriage registration, photograph with signature and fingerprint, expiration date and elements for verification of authenticity, such as a QR code. There is also the possibility of including other health data, such as blood group and RH factor, the willingness to donate organ in case of death and private information that can preserve the health or save the life of the citizen in an emergency situation. For Brazilians up to 12 years old, the document will be valid for 5 years. Applicants who are between 12 and 60 years of age will have to update it in 10 years. Anyone over 60 years of age will have an identity with indefinite validity.