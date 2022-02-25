Learn how to have a gold or silver level Gov.br account

The Central Bank (BC) released the website of the System of Values ​​Receivable (SVR) for users to consult if they have any money forgotten in banks. If there is a positive balance, it will be necessary to register on the Gov.br website. With that in mind, we will tell you how to have a gold or silver level Gov.br account to make the query.

The government services website has seals to ensure different levels of authentication and secure access. In all, there are three levels: bronze, silver and gold. In this sense, to have access to the amount to be received, the user needs to have a gold or silver account.

How to have a Gold or Silver level Gov.br account?

When the citizen creates an account on the portal, usually through the online form of the Federal Revenue or the INSS, he/she starts with a bronze status. Thus, to increase the account level, it is necessary to access the Privacy/Trust Seals part.

How to guarantee stamps with face validation?

Initially, you need to have the Gov.br app on your cell phone to scan a QR Code. Follow the steps below:

First, open Gov.br on your computer and search for the list of stamps; After that, click on the face validation option; Afterwards, select the alternative “Generate QR Code”; After that, open the Gov.br app on your cell phone and click on “Read QR Code”; Then point the camera, scan and tap “Do facial recognition” on the next screen; Finally, position the face in the highlighted area and wait for facial recognition. After this process, your seal will be issued.

How to get the stamps via SIGEPE?

Access the Gov.br seals option and select “Registration validated in a database of public servants of the Union” to continue; Soon after, fill in your CPF and SIGEPE password to complete the process.

How to secure seals through Internet Banking?

Enter the Gov.br portal and access the trust seals; Then select Internet Banking options; Once this is done, look for your financial institution and select. Then, a new page will open so you can access your bank’s Internet Banking; Finally, grant access to your account to issue the seal.

Finally, once the change in the account level is completed, just wait for the established date to check the amount available for withdrawal, return to the SVR website, use the Gov.br login to access the system and finally request the transfer.