learn how to receive an amount to buy shares of the oil company that will pay ‘fat’ dividends in 2022 and can take off with oil high – Money Times

On Thursday night (24th), the Petrobras (PETR4) released its balance sheet for the 4th quarter of 2021. And, if it were necessary to summarize the results presented with an image, that of a rocket would fit very well. After all, the oil company literally “took off”.

To give you an idea, the Brazilian oil and stock exchange giant ended 2021 with the highest net profit in history, of BRL 106.7 billion. The result means a 1400% jump compared to the previous year.

And, as if that weren’t enough, Petrobras also announced that it will have to pay very “fat” dividends to its shareholders soon. Even before releasing the balance sheet, the oil company, which is known as one of the biggest payers of income in the country, announced the proposal to distribute BRL 7.77 per sharetotalizing over BRL 100 billion for the year 2021.

If the proposal is approved, whoever holds the PETR4 shares on the date on which the General Shareholders’ Meeting is scheduled, on April 13, will be entitled to the money. Payment is scheduled for May 16th.

In other words, there is still time to invest in Petrobras shares and capture the oil company’s dividends, if you act quickly. And, given the balance released, I must say that there could not have been a better time to make this decision.

In addition to all the excellent results disclosed, it is worth noting that PETR4 shares continue to rise. Within a year, the Petrobras shares rose 42% in dollar terms and have room to climb further.

Who believes this is not me, but yes Felipe Miranda, CIO and chief strategist at the country’s largest independent financial analysis house, Empiricus. In his view, Petrobras shares are an opportunity to invest in an unleveraged company that has an impeccable record of paying dividends.

And things get even better if we consider that it’s possible receive PETR4 shares “as a gift”, without having to take money out of your pocket. Later, I will explain more about what this opportunity is about.

Before, I would like to explain better why this could be a good time to invest in the oil company.

You should be buying PETR4 stocks – Especially after the oil barrel surpasses $100

As if the above results were not enough, there is still another factor playing in Petrobras’ favor at this moment. As you may have seen on the news, the Russia started a war against Ukraine last night (23), which directly affected the price of oil.

Russia is the third largest oil producer and the second largest exporter on the planet. And with a war going on, there are fears that the commodity’s supply will not be enough to meet the growing demand of world economies as they reopen after the pandemic shutdowns.

The result of all this was that the Brent (barrel traded in London) passed the $100 mark for the first time since September 2014. In other words, the commodity is more expensive than ever. And who can benefit from all this? Exactly: the Petrobras.

In the last 4 days, the oil company has already registered 4% increase in PETR4 paperswhich may have even more expressive increases with the current macroeconomic scenario:

In Felipe Miranda’s analysis, this is the ideal moment to position yourself in the actions of the state-owned. While most people are worried about rising fuel prices, those who are aware of the opportunities may have a chance to cash in on the price of barrels of oil.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that PETR4 shares are part of the analyst’s portfolio, called “Opportunities of a Lifetime”. “The positive macro scenario, the oil price above US$ 100, and the high dividend payments make room for Petrobras to compose our recommended portfolio”, he says.

In addition to Petrobras, there are 26 other actions considered true opportunities, in Felipe’s opinion. These actions are suggested in the Word of the Strategist series, which recommends shares of companies with the potential for results above the Ibovespa average (the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange).

Since it was created in September 2015, the Opportunities of a Life portfolio has accumulated appreciation of +418%. This means that whoever bought all the shares indicated by Felipe since then managed to multiply the invested capital by 5 times over a period of 7 years.

And if you want to invest in the oil company’s papers, you won’t even need to take money out of your pocket. This is because Vitreo, which is a partner of Empiricus, is releasing R$ 120 to invest in Petrobras shares for those who become a member of the series Strategist’s Word.

PETR4 shares appreciated 34% in 9 months and may be more; you can receive the ‘gift papers’

Even before the scenario presented above, Petrobras was already yielding good profits to investors who followed Felipe’s recommendation to buy the shares. On May 19, 2021, the analyst recommended the purchase of PETR4 shares to followers of the “Word of the Strategist” series.

At the time, he justified the recommendation by saying that Petrobras would have the potential to pay high dividends in the future and, above all, it was a solid company, with debt balanced and that it would have a lot of growth ahead. In fact, the analyst was not wrong, given the current scenario for the oil company, which is very attractive for new investments.

And he is not the only one to see growth potential for Petrobras. Analysts of bank of america (BofA) also see plenty of room for PETR4 shares to rally this year. It is no wonder that the US bank reiterated its buy recommendation and raised the target price of ADRs (stock receipts traded in New York) from $14.50 to $16.50:

In the bank’s view, the recent appreciation of oil should positively affect the company’s results in the coming months and, given that, it’s time to buy PETR4.

