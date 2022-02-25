Left-wing parties and leaders blame NATO and US for Russia-Ukraine crisis – 24/02/2022 – Panel

For parties and exponents of the Brazilian left, the responsibility for the situation that led to the entry of Russian troops into Ukraine lies largely with NATO, the western military alliance, and the US government.

In an interview with the Brasil 247 website, former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)’s main assistant on foreign policy, said that “a large part of the blame, the responsibility, lies with the US and the expansion of NATO”. According to the former chancellor, “this is at the root of the problem”.

The possibility of NATO expanding and including Ukraine is the main reason given by Russian President Vladimir Putin to justify his invasion of the neighboring country, although there is no concrete possibility of this happening in the short term.

Very active in the PT on foreign policy issues, journalist Breno Altman declared on a social network that “in the face of US and NATO expansionism, Putin resorted to weapons to preserve Russia’s security and stop imperialist ambitions.”

The PT even issued a milder note, saying that “the resolution of conflicts of interest in international politics must always be sought through dialogue and not force, whether military, economic or in any other way”.

Other parties also condemned NATO and the West.

PSOL national president Juliano Medeiros reacted to a post by US President Joe Biden by saying: “Do you really believe that your government bears no responsibility for this crisis after it tried to get Ukraine into NATO? blamed for this situation!”

PC do B’s Secretary of International Relations, Ana Prestes, stated that “there is an actor that was fundamental in undermining any possibility to reach a diplomatic agreement: the USA”. According to her, “they preferred to instigate and invest in belligerence via NATO expansion”.

Columns and Blogs Receive in your email a selection of columns and blogs from Folha; exclusive to subscribers.

The São Paulo Forum, which brings together Latin American leftist parties and has a PT leader as executive secretary, released a note on the 14th asking for an end to NATO and US aggression against Russia.