Legal Counsel of Fenasps issues a note on judgment in the STJ that will decide on the mandatory coverage of health plans

The National Legal Advisory Board (AJN) of Fenasps issued a note, this Thursday, February 24, regarding the judgment, in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which will decide whether health plans would only have the obligation to cover treatments provided for in the role of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The trial is tied 1-1, and was postponed due to a request for a view (more time to analyze the matter) from the STJ minister, Villas Bôas Cueva. There is still no date set for the trial, which should impact about 50 million users of health plans in the country, among them hundreds of thousands of people assisted by GEAP Saúde and Capesesp (Capesaúde).

Read the AJN note below:

We would like to inform you that this National Legal Advisory Department followed yesterday, the 23rd, the resumption of the trial of the ERESP 1886929 and ERESP 1889704 cases, currently pending in the Second Section of the STJ – Superior Court of Justice, and which deal with the list of procedures edited by ANS – Agência Supplementary Health, more specifically to decide whether this list is “taxative” (i.e., health plan operators are only required to offer the procedures provided for therein), or “exemplary” (i.e., operators would be obliged to cover other procedures, indicated by a doctor and with scientific recognition, even if not included in the list).

The trial had started last year, with the vote of the Rapporteur, Minister Luiz Felipe Salomão, who presented a position for the exhaustiveness of the list of procedures, followed by a request for “views” by Minister Nancy Andrighi, and was resumed yesterday, when the Minister gave a brilliant vote for the exemplary nature of the role of ANS.

However, the trial was suspended due to a request for “views” from Minister Villas Boas Cueva, with no date set for its continuation.

It is important to point out that the Second Section of the STJ is composed, in addition to the Justices mentioned above, by Justices Antonio Carlos Ferreira (President), Raul Araújo, Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, Marcos Buzzi, Marcos Aurélio Belizze, and Moura Ribeiro, in addition to by Minister Maria Isabel Galotti.

Finally, it should be noted that from a procedural point of view, there is no way for FENASPS to intervene in the current procedural phase, so that any initiative of the Federation regarding the continuation of the trial will have to be carried out in the political field.

On the other hand, it should be noted that today, February 24th, FENASPS will give oral arguments, in the capacity of Amicus Curiae, at Pet. 12,482, which will go to trial in the First Section of the STJ.

This is a possible revision of Theme No. 692, of the Systematic of Repetitive Appeals, which currently reads as follows: “The reform of the decision that anticipates the guardianship obliges the plaintiff to return the social security benefits unduly received”.

In other words, the current position of the STJ is in the sense that the social security funds received as a result of precarious judicial decisions (injunctions and injunctions in advance), will be refunded to the treasury if the action is dismissed.

Thus, although referring directly to social security benefits, the established thesis ends up also reflecting on values ​​perceived by public servants in advance, as a result of precarious judicial decisions, reinforcing the interest of FENASPS, and the category, in its delineation.

National Legal Advice of FENASPS

