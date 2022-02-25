Life after vasectomy: procedures emerge as an option for those who have changed their mind – GQ

+



There is ‘life’ after vasectomy: specialist points out (and explains) procedures if you change your mind and want to have children (Photo: Marcelo Calenda)

It is possible that men decide to do the vasectomy, a surgical procedure that prevents them from having children, and then regrets it. This can happen for several reasons, among them simply wanting to have more children. “There are two procedures that can help you: a vasectomy reversal or sperm aspiration before in vitro fertilization (IVF)”, points out Dr. Fernando Prado. .

“The doctor can help you choose which procedure is best based on a few factors, such as: how long it has been since your vasectomy, your age, the number of children you want, the cost, and how quickly you expect to conceive a vasectomy. child, naturally or through in vitro fertilization”, continues Fernando, who is a specialist in Human Reproduction, Member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM).

know more

What are the first steps I should take?

According to the doctor in Human Reproduction, the first thing to do is look for a specialist. “He will look at your history and do a physical exam to make sure the patient does not have other health issues that could affect fertility. The partner should also consult the doctor to ensure that she does not have fertility problems”, explains Dr. Fernando.

What happens in a vasectomy reversal procedure?

There are two types of vasectomy reversal procedures. The procedure used depends on which area of ​​the male reproductive tract was blocked during the original vasectomy procedure, according to the doctor.

“A vasovasostomy reconnects the two ends of the vas deferens, which is a tube that carries sperm out of the testicle. Man has two vas deferens, one on each side in the scrotum. Each of them had a piece cut during the vasectomy to prevent sperm from being transported out of the testicles”, explains Dr. Fernando.

The specialist continues. According to him, a vasoepididymostomy is a procedure that reconnects the epididymis to the vas deferens. “The epididymis, the little hat which sits on top of the testicle, and is where sperm mature. This surgery is used when a vasovasostomy is not possible due to blockages caused by the vasectomy,” he explains. The doctor will then decide which procedure is best during the operation. “Both types of vasectomy reversal can allow the patient to have a baby naturally through intercourse.”

How are sperm aspirated before an IVF cycle?

According to the specialist, it is still possible to carry out an assisted reproduction procedure, especially when the partner also has fertility problems. “During this intervention, the doctor aspirates (sucks gently) the sperm from the epididymis, which are the ‘storage’ that holds the gametes that are produced in the testes. This procedure is usually performed under local anesthesia (using numbing medication) in the office,” explains the doctor.

He goes on to say that the procedure can also be done under general anesthesia. “A small needle is used to remove sperm directly from the epididymis, or even directly from each testicle. The sperm are then used to fertilize your partner’s eggs in a laboratory using in vitro fertilization”, says Dr. Fernanrdo.

know more

Sperm can be aspirated the day of the IVF procedure or they can be removed in advance and frozen for a future IVF procedure. “As the amount of sperm is small, its use for artificial insemination is not recommended. When this method is used alongside IVF, it is very successful, especially if the partner is under 35.”

There are several other advantages to this method, according to the doctor. “This can mean that it will take less time for the partner to become pregnant and the patient will not need to go back to using contraceptives after a successful pregnancy. It is also a less invasive procedure for the male partner”, explains the doctor. flowers. “It’s more expensive. If more than one embryo is transferred, it can result in more than one child at the same time. It is also a more invasive procedure for the partner, and the procedure may have to be repeated if you want to have more children,” says the doctor.

“Anyway, the best way to resolve the issue is to consult a doctor specializing in Reproduction,” concludes Dr. Fernando Prado.