Linn suffers from transphobia on podcast and is called a ‘thing’ TV News

Confined to BBB 22 (Globo), Linn da Quebrada was a victim of transphobia during an episode of the Tarja Preta FM podcast, presented by Arthur Petry, Bianca Peanut, Robert Kifer and Kaio D’Elaqua. This Thursday (24), an excerpt from the program went viral on social media and shows the moment when content creators called the sister a “thing”.

During the comments about the singer, Bianca started the offenses. “I think you have to stop calling a transvestite her. Start calling it a ‘thing’ and then no one will complain. If someone called me him, I would just say: ‘No, I’m not him’. Wow, but the thing [Linn] gets mad,” said the presenter.

Then, the other members of the attraction continued with the prejudiced lines, in a mocking tone and between laughter. The presenters recalled the tattoo that Linn has on her forehead, which says “she”, and said that the artist should have made the design somewhere “more centralized” on her face.

Throughout the chat, Kifer mocked the voice of transvestites and claimed that he was not homophobic and that he was “speaking in a funny voice”.

With the repercussion of the case, the profile of the podcast on YouTube and the account of the program on Instagram were disabled. On Instagram, Bianca’s account was also disabled, while Kifer and Petry’s pages were restricted. D’Elaqua published a series of Stories with the criticism received because of the program and made fun of them.

wanted by TV news, Linn da Quebrada’s team reported that it is evaluating the case. On Twitter, the singer’s profile asked fans to share the transphobic comments found against the artist, as they will be forwarded to the participant’s legal team. The report contacted Kifer, Petry and D’Elaqua, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text.

Check out the video:

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#68 – BBB22’s Biggest Enemies” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: