Lula maintains leadership in the race for the Plateau with 43% of voting intentions, shows Ipespe

A new Ipespe poll released this Friday (25) shows that, with just over seven months to go before the election, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is ahead in the dispute for the Planalto Palace. The survey was commissioned by XP Inc.

In the scenario stimulated for the first round (when the voter chooses his candidate among options presented by the researcher), Lula appears with 43% of the voting intentions, 17 points ahead of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The president registered a new positive fluctuation and reached 26%, one point more than the one obtained in the previous survey, in the first half of the month. Then come Sérgio Moro, who kept 8%, Ciro Gomes, who went from 8% to 7%, and João Doria, who kept 3%.

André Janones, Eduardo Leite, Simone Tebet and Felipe D’Ávila each reached 1%, while Alessandro Vieira was left with zero.

The measured distance between Lula and Bolsonaro, which is now 17 points, reached 20 points in the second survey in January (two polls ago).

The upward trend in Bolsonaro’s voting intentions coincides with an improvement in the government’s assessment, which fluctuated one point up for the second consecutive survey. Today, 25% say they see the government as great or good (the highest number since November), against 53% who consider it bad or very bad – the lowest number since August.

1,000 nationwide interviews were carried out on February 21, 22 and 23. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-05015/2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

The confidence index is 95.5% (which means that if the survey were performed 100 times, in 95 of them the result would be within the margin of error).

Spontaneous search

In the spontaneous poll (when the voter names his candidate without names being presented by the researcher), Lula fluctuated from 36% in the first half of February to the current 35%, and Bolsonaro went from 24% to 25%. The other candidates add up to 10%.

The survey also shows stability in relation to the rejection of the two main candidates: the share that says they do not vote for Lula at all remains at 43% and the group that says they do not vote for Bolsonaro under any circumstances at 62%.

second round

In hypothetical second-round scenarios, the former president is ahead of the current president, with 54% to 32% — a fortnight ago, the score was 54% to 31%. Lula also wins the other scenarios against Moro (52% to 31%), Ciro (51% to 25%), João Doria (54% to 18%) and Eduardo Leite (55% to 17%).

With the exception of the simulation in which he beats Eduardo Leite by 39% to 35%, Bolsonaro remains numerically behind in the other second-round scenarios, but oscillates positively in all of them: against Ciro, he now loses by 47% to 35% (compared to 45% in 33% in the first half of February); against Doria, there is a technical tie, with 36% against 39% of the toucan (losing by 40% to 34% in the previous one); and in the simulation in which he faces Moro, he gets 32% against 33% for the former minister (it was 32% to 30%).

Economy

The percentage that considers the Brazilian economy on the right track has increased, from 27% to 29% — those who see it on the wrong track remained stable at 63%.

The positive assessment of Bolsonaro’s performance in the face of the pandemic also improved (great or good, it was 25%, against 23% in the previous round), and the share of those who say they are very afraid of the pandemic fell from 30% to 23%. compared to October last year, it is the lowest rate since February 2020.

Those not afraid of the Coronavirus add up to 38%, the highest level in the entire series.

