Lula still leads voting intentions, but Bolsonaro decreases advantage

posted on 02/24/2022 16:42 / updated on 02/24/2022 16:42



(credit: AFP/REPRODUCTION)

With less than eight months to go until the elections, the electoral race is fiercer. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) still leads the polls, however, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is numerically closer to his main opponent. According to a survey released by Exame and carried out by the Ideia Institute, Lula leads with 42% of voting intentions. Bolsonaro appears next, with 27%, and former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos), with 10%.

In the hypothetical scenario of the first round, Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 8% of the voting intentions. Close behind, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with 2%. With less than 1% are André Janones (Avante), with 0.9%, and the current president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), with 0.8%.

In another scenario, which considers the candidacy of Eduardo Leite (PSDB), the governor of Rio Grande do Sul is in 6th place, with 2% of voting intentions. Doria emerges with 3% and Ciro maintains his percentage from the first hypothetical scenario, 8%. Moro (10%), Bolsonaro (27%) and Lula (42%) also had their numbers maintained.

As for the second round, the poll points to a victory for Lula, with 49% of voting intentions, against 35% for Bolsonaro. If the second round is disputed between Lula and Doria, Lula’s voting intentions rise to 51% and the governor is behind, with 22%. In a dispute between the former president and Moro, the former would win the elections with 49%, while the former judge receives only 33% of the voting intentions.

The survey was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-05955/2022 and the margin of error is three percentage points more or less.



