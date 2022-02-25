Macron calls Putin, calls for immediate end to attack

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Thursday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and urged him to “stop immediately” the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said.

The leaders spoke on the initiative of the president of France, who has struggled to help ensure security in Europe amid tensions in the Ukrainian region. In a statement released by the Tass news agency, the Kremlin said Putin had offered a “detailed explanation” of the reasons and circumstances of his decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine.







Also according to the note, it was a “serious and frank exchange on the situation” and Macron and Putin agreed to keep in touch. Photo: Ludovic Marin

In the early hours of Thursday, the Russian president ordered a military action in Ukraine, where at least 57 people were killed and another 169 were injured, according to Ukrainian Health Minister Oleh Lyashko.

According to the deputy defense minister, shelling continues in the breakaway region of Donetsk. In addition, the southern city of Mariupol in Azov, close to the breakaway republics of Donbass, is under heavy Russian attack, with hundreds of reported explosions.

Citing a top Pentagon executive, broadcaster CNN even declared that Russia launched “more than 160 missiles in Ukraine”. Today, the United Nations (UN) revealed that around 100,000 people have fled their homes in Ukraine and thousands have crossed international borders.