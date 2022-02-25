Macron says Putin ‘chose war when it was still possible to negotiate peace’ | World

“I had a frank, direct and very quick conversation with President Putin, at the request of President [ucraniano] Zelensky, to first ask him to stop the fighting as soon as possible and, especially, to propose to discuss it with President Zelensky. That was my request, which he did not heed,” Macron said.

“That conversation had no effect. You can see, since the Russian President has chosen war, but I think it is my responsibility, first of all, to take such initiatives, when requested by Ukraine, and then, condemning, sanctioning, continuing to act, but keeping an open path so that, on the day the conditions are met, we can obtain a ceasefire for the Ukrainians and for the Ukrainians”, said the French president.

How was the phone conversation?

Macron urged Putin to immediately stop military operations in Ukraine, the French government said in a statement on the link between the two on Thursday.

According to the French government, Macron’s call was made after a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and before a meeting with other EU leaders. Macron told Putin he was subject to “huge sanctions”.

According to the Russian government, which also released a note about the call, Putin offered an “exhaustive explanation” of the reasons that led Russia to start the operation against Ukraine.

Also according to the Russian note, the two agreed to keep in touch.