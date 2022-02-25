Made by Honda, jet with engines over wings is the most delivered for the 5th year in the category

HondaJet business jet – Image: Michael Pereckas / CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Honda Aircraft Company announced that, in 2021, the HondaJet was the most delivered aircraft in its category (VLJ – Very Light Jet) for the fifth consecutive year, based on data provided by General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMMA). During 2021, Honda Aircraft Company delivered 37 aircraft to customers worldwide.

“I am honored that the HondaJet continues to be selected by our owners and operators as we expand our global fleet,” said Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Michimasa Fujino. “Being the best-selling aircraft in our category for five consecutive years is a reflection of the Honda Aircraft team’s commitment to offering our customers a product of the highest performance, quality and our maturity as a leader in the business aviation industry. We will continue to bring new value to the industry and provide superior service and support to customers.”

The Honda Aircraft Company has recently celebrated several milestones, including the delivery of the 200th HondaJet in late December. The worldwide HondaJet fleet also surpassed 100,000 flight hours in January.

In addition, the FAA recently awarded the Honda Aircraft Company the “Diamond Level AMT Employer Award”, the highest level in the William (Bill) O’Brien Aviation Maintenance Technician Awards program, in recognition of the skill and professionalism of maintenance technicians. from Honda Aircraft.

During 2021, the Honda Aircraft Company continued development with two major announcements: the HondaJet Elite S, honored with the “Top Flight Award” as the best new business jet from Aviation International News, and the HondaJet 2600 Concept, Honda Aircraft’s proposal to the next generation of business jets.

Meanwhile, the HondaJet’s global presence increased even further when it received Thailand’s type certification, marking 14 countries with HondaJet certification. Honda Aircraft Company’s sales and service operation now spans North America, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India, Japan and Russia.

