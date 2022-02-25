Man executed with more than 30 shots inside pizzeria – Gerais

Case was registered at the Homicdios Police Station of Ribeiro das Neves (photo: Internet reproduction/Google Street View)

A 22-year-old man was killed with more than 30 shots when he was in a pizzeria in the Jardim Alvorada neighborhood, in Ribeiro das Neves, Belo Horizonte Metropolitan Region, on Thursday night (2/24). According to the Military Police (PM), the crime may be related to the dispute over drug trafficking in the community.

The Military Police (PM) was called shortly after 10 pm. When they arrived at the establishment, the man was lying on the floor with several bullet wounds. The death was confirmed by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu).

The pizzeria owner said he was in the kitchen when he heard the shots. He saw that a person ran out, but he did not observe further details.

Other information that reached the PM reported that the shooter had arrived on the back of a red motorcycle and that the victim would have been hit in the back and taken more shots already on the ground.

According to the expertise of the Civil Police, there were 34 perforations in the torso, back and arms of the boy who died.

traffic

The Military Police recorded in the police report that, on a previous date, the victim had tried to kill a disaffected person due to a conflict over the control of drug trafficking. The author, on the other hand, would be a man known to the police as one of the crime bosses in the region. The war for the dominion of the traffic in the constant area, according to the PM. The case was closed at the 10th Homicide Police Station in Ribeiro das Neves.