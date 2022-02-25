March 2022 line-up is revealed by Sony

Attention PS Plus subscribers! Sony has just released the line-up of the service for March 2022, which is not so surprising, as earlier, the Dealabs website presented the names in advance — as it has been doing since September 2021 (with the exception of February this year ).

Check out which games will be distributed by the Japanese company:

These games will be available for download on the PS Store from March 1st – in the afternoon. And if you haven’t redeemed the January bonds yet – remember the line-up through this link – this is a good time to do so, as time is running out.

Take the opportunity to learn more about this month’s PS Plus games:

More about March 2022 PS Plus games

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Ghostrunner is a fast-paced, action-packed first-person game set in a dark cyberpunk megastructure. Climb to the Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter after a catastrophe that ended the world. Make your way from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrant, Master of the Keys, and exact revenge.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4/PS5)

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is an online co-op multiplayer game experience inspired by Japanese mythology. Choose from four classes – Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin – and play with friends or via matchmaking in two-player story missions, four-player survival missions or the new Rivals Mode.

Team Sonic Racing (PS4)

Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade style and competitive style racing. Take on friends in intense multiplayer racing, race together in amazing worlds and work as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Get ready. Accelerate – Race as a team at Sonic’s speed!

Ark Survival Evolved (PS4)

Stranded on a mysterious island, you must learn to survive. Use your prowess to kill or tame the roaming creatures, and find other players to survive, dominate… and escape!

Did you like the March 2022 PS Plus lineup? Comment in the session below!