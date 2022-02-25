Martial Law: Ukrainian and naturalized men aged 18 to 60 are banned from leaving Ukraine | World

THE Ukraine banned all male citizens aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country, officially informed the State Border Guard Service this Friday (25). According to the body, the decision is valid for as long as Martial Law is in force.

On Thursday (24), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decreed martial law after Russia began military attacks on the country. Martial Law is a rule implemented in scenarios of conflict, civil and political crises, which replaces civil laws and authorities with military laws.

Martial Law can also be applied when natural disasters, catastrophes and other situations of chaos occur. By taking away the functions of officials such as politicians and diplomats, Martial Law works to concentrate them on high-ranking members of the Army.

1 of 2 Brazilian in Ukraine reports that men cannot leave the country after Russian attack, and husband awaits call by the Army — Photo: Personal archive Brazilian in Ukraine reports that men cannot leave the country after Russian attack, and husband awaits call by the Army – Photo: Personal archive

An example of this situation is being experienced by Brazilian Iasmin Avhustovych, a 29-year-old from Bahia who has been married to a Ukrainian for six months. To protect herself from the conflict, she seeks refuge in Poland while her husband will have to remain in the country awaiting the call by the Army to volunteer in the armed conflict.

“The war has already started for us. My husband thought it was better for me to go to Poland, even though I didn’t want to. For now, the news we have is of attacks all over the country, especially in military areas, and that the sirens will indicate the need to go to a protection base”, he explained.

What is Martial Law for?

2 of 2 Ukrainian military vehicles pass through Independence Square, in central Kiev, this Thursday (24). Airstrike sirens sounded in central Kiev today as cities across Ukraine were hit by what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile and artillery attacks. Ukrainian military vehicles pass through Independence Square, in central Kiev, this Thursday (24). Airstrike sirens sounded in central Kiev today as cities across Ukraine were hit by what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile and artillery attacks.

According to the political scientist at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), Cláudio Couto, the measure is used in exceptional situations. “When a nation is immersed in extremely complex scenarios, such as the war that is taking place between Russia and Ukraine, the country’s army acts as a decisive agent for the security of the population”, says the professor.