Martial Law: understand why Ukraine’s president enacted a measure after Russian attacks | Federal District

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky decreed martial law throughout the territory on Thursday (24), after Russia began military attacks on the country. Martial Law is a rule implemented in scenarios of conflict, civil and political crises, which replaces civil laws and authorities with military laws..

Martial Law can also be applied when natural disasters, catastrophes and other situations of chaos occur. By taking away the functions of officials such as politicians and diplomats, Martial Law acts to concentrate them on high-ranking members of the Army..

According to the political scientist at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), Cláudio Couto, the measure is used in exceptional situations. “When a nation is immersed in extremely complex scenarios, such as the war that is taking place between Russia and Ukraine, the country’s army acts as a decisive agent for the security of the population”, says the professor.

For the master in Political Science, Tito Lívio Barcello Pereira, Martial Law in Ukraine is justified by the invasion that started this morning. “The country is undergoing a military invasion. There is no way to translate this in a milder way, or how to make up this situation. The country’s sovereignty is being threatened”, he says.

“There is an invasion that is destroying elements of Ukraine’s military structure. There is a clear process to disarm and humiliate the Ukrainian government,” he says.

“This type of measure is exceptional and should be used exactly in these situations of chaos and collapse, so that a minimum of control can be maintained”, points out Tito Lívio.

This Thursday, the president of Ukraine called for calm and said that he had spoken with the president of the United States, Joe Biden. “We are introducing martial law throughout our country. A minute ago, I had a conversation with President Biden. The US has already begun to rally international support. Today each of you must remain calm. Stay home if We are working. The army is working. The entire defense and security sector is working. No panic. We are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone because we are Ukraine,” said Volodymyr Zelensky.

In Brazil, according to the 1988 Constitution, the President of the Republic is entitled to decree a state of defense to preserve or promptly restore, in restricted and determined places, public order or social peace, when threatened by a serious and imminent threat. institutional instability or hit by major natural disasters.

It is also up to the President of the Republic, after hearing the Council of the Republic and the National Defense Council, to request the National Congress authorization to decree a state of siege in cases of serious commotion with national repercussion or occurrence of facts that prove the ineffectiveness of the measure. taken during the state of defense and declaration of a state of war or response to foreign armed aggression.

The constitution does not specify the application of martial law, but provisions of military law in time of war remain in force.

Since dawn on Thursday, cities such as Kiev and Kharkiv, the two largest in the country, have been attacked with missiles and bombs. Russian troops also landed in Odessa, which is on the shores of the Black Sea, and crossed the border into Kharkiv. Ukraine says the invasion is ‘total’.

In response, Volodymyr Zelensky said the country reacted, killing 50 soldiers, destroying four Russian tanks and shooting down six aircraft. The President of Ukraine also stated that distributed weapons to the people.

“Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia has carried out attacks against our military infrastructure and our border guards. Explosions were heard in many cities in Ukraine,” the president said.

In the streets of the country, there is already a scenario of chaos with queues at gas stations, races to supermarkets for groceries, traffic jams and crowded train stations.

