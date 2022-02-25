Meeting at BTG in São Paulo brings together “rival” clubs in discussions about the League | sport business

While the CBF discussed its future and dealt with a new crisis in Rio de Janeiro, the country’s big clubs met at the headquarters of the BTG bank in São Paulo to advance discussions on the creation of a league to organize the Brazilian Championship.

The meeting, organized by Codajas Sports Kapital, one of the companies that intends to organize the league, was attended by leaders from Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, São Paulo, Santos, Red Bull Bragantino, Cruzeiro, Vasco, Fluminense, Internacional, Grêmio and Atlético-MG.

The latter acted as a kind of ambassador for the “Strong Football”a movement created last week by 10 clubs that present themselves as emerging – América-MG, Atlético-GO, Athletico-PR, Avaí, Ceará, Coritiba, Cuiabá, Fortaleza, Goiás and Juventude.

Galo committed to taking the content of the conversation to the clubs of the block, with the aim of making them participate in the next meeting, scheduled for mid-March.

1 of 1 Atlético-MG champion of the Brazilian 2021 — Photo: Pedro Vilela; getty Atlético-MG champion of the Brazilian 2021 — Photo: Pedro Vilela; getty

Leaders of the Forte Futebol group consulted by the ge confirmed that this is the plan, but made it clear that, without the presence of the entire block, no negotiation should proceed.

At the meeting, it became clear that there are still many different views on the subject – there are those who need money immediately, and there are those who think in the long term. The big knot in any conversation about league is the division of the money. This matter was left for the next meetings.

Codajas intends to form what it calls the “chassis” of the league, a structure – sporting, commercial, legal, etc. – that would only attract investors later. That role would fall to BTG.

Looking, the bank declined to comment. But, according to people who participated in the last meetings, the bank believes that if they form a league, Brazilian clubs can, in the short term, earn up to three times more than today.

The bank estimates that, after the structure is formed, the league could receive the investments within 150 days.