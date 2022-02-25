Mega-Sena accumulates for the 5th time in a row; see contest numbers 2457 – 02/24/2022 – Daily life

The Mega-Sena contest 2,457 was drawn on Thursday night (24) by Caixa Econômica Federal, in São Paulo, and, for the fifth time in a row, the main prize of six dozen accumulated, leading to the estimate for this Saturday’s draw. (26) to R$50 million.

At Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, the numbers drawn this Thursday (24) were: 10 – 19 – 46 – 47 – 49 – 50.

In all, 51 bets matched five numbers and received R$62,932.87 each. The four dozen hits were 4,414 and each one will win R$ 1,038.76. The total value of this contest was R$ 42,061,607.15.​

This week, punters will have one more chance to try their luck. Unlike the two traditional days (Wednesday and Saturday), there was a draw on Tuesday (22), this Thursday (24) and there will be on Saturday (26). It’s the Mega Week of Carnival.

​According to Caixa, the probability of hitting a bet of six numbers (in the amount of R$ 4.50) is one in more than 50 million. In the bet with seven numbers (which costs R$ 31.50), the chance rises to one in 7.1 million.

The value of a single bet is R$ 4.50. Bets for Mega or any other Caixa Lotteries game can be placed in person, at a lottery shop, or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa app or through the Caixa lottery website.

On the internet, it is necessary that the minimum amount is R$ 30. That is, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to make at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to merge with other games, such as Quina or Lotomania, for example.

DEADLINE

The player who wins a prize has up to 90 days to withdraw the jackpot. Caixa informs that, after this period, the person loses the right to withdraw the money, which will be transferred to the National Treasury, for application in Fies (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).