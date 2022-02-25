MG security forces protest against Zema in the Administrative City – Gerais

MG security forces this morning (25/2) in the Administrative City in a new protest (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) Four days after marching through downtown Belo Horizonte in protest for salary recomposition, the security forces of Minas Gerais protested in the Administrative City, seat of the Minas Gerais government, this Friday morning (2/25).

Magno Soares, director of the MG Penal Police Union (Sindppen), explains that the Zema government did not fulfill the promise made in 2019 (see the video below). With whistles, fireworks, banners, posters and sound cars, the servers spare no criticism of the state chief executive. “Zema has no word, he defaulted on the servers”, says one banner.

The organization of the act did not know how to estimate the number of protesters in the Administrative City. The act is carried out simultaneously in cities in the interior, in streets and squares.

The security forces demand compliance with the agreement made by the governor in 2019, which foresaw compensation for inflationary losses in three installments: one of 13%, in July 2020; another of 12%, in September of last year; and a final one of 12%, in September 2022, totaling 42%. Only the 2020 one was paid.

This article is being updated