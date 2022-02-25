missile falls next to house and leaves family terrified; watch

Video recorded in the midst of the war in Ukraine reverberated on social media

The footage shows a missile launched by a jet falling near a family’s home.

The despair of family members and the cry of a child moved the internet

A video recorded by a Ukrainian has gained social media in recent hours and shows the despair of living in the midst of a war. The images show a Russian jet launching a missile that almost hits the boy’s family residence.

The video was recorded from the window of the residence and shows the aircraft approaching and firing. A bang is heard and the image flickers. You can hear the cry of a child and the desperate screams of family members.

It is not known exactly where the bombing took place. Neither the identity of the family nor the state of health of its members was revealed.

More than 200 bombings in Ukraine

At Russian military forces have already bombed Ukraine more than 200 times since the invasion of the country, this Thursday (24). The figures were released by the Ukrainian government itself.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, 203 Russian attacks have been recorded since the early hours of the day.

War in Ukraine: family home is almost hit by missile – Photo: Reproduction

The ministry also stated that the clashes are taking place throughout Ukrainian territory, and not just in the breakaway regions of Lugansk and Donetsk, recognized as independent by Russia.

Russian soldiers were reportedly taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces. In contrast, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 74 rival military structures were destroyed.

According to local media reports, dozens of people on both sides had already been killed.