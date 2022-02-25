‘More Quiet’ · TV News

Jade Picon was pleased to see Arthur Aguiar and Lucas Bissoli eliminated from the BBB 22 Leader’s Test. In the early hours of Friday (25), the influencer commented on the departure of her two game rivals. “I feel calmer,” assumed the famous.

During the resistance test of the time, the member of the Camarote spoke with Paulo André Camilo after the brothers were eliminated from the competition for the leadership. “Now I feel calmer. There are two threats that…”, she analyzed, without completing the sentence.

Arthur and Lucas were eliminated from the activity with more than two hours of resisting. They failed to assemble a puzzle and had to leave the testing area. Shaken, Maíra Cardi’s husband sat on a sofa and stood still for a long time.

In addition to having lost the chance to consecrate the big shot of the week, the actor and the medical student were sent to the wall because of the dynamics announced by Tadeu Schmidt on Thursday night (24).

How is the BBB 22 Leader Test?

In the dispute, upon hearing the coin signal, the player who is on one side of the testing field must disassemble the puzzle and transfer piece by piece to his partner. On the other side of the track, the second player receives the pieces and must assemble the puzzle according to the template displayed on the screen. Check out what it eliminates below:

Only after assembling the puzzle, the second player can press its button. The first player, that is, the one who disassembled the puzzle, can press its button at any time during the round. But attention: both buttons need to be pressed for the duo’s task to be finished. The first pair to complete the task in time wins the right to rest on the couch in the next round.

