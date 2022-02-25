More than 900 people arrested in anti-war protests in Russia

posted on 02/24/2022 15:14 / updated on 02/24/2022 18:11



In a statement, Russia’s Investigative Committee warned the public of the legal implications for anyone participating in unauthorized protests – (credit: Alexander NEMENOV/AFP)

Several people around the world hold protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this Thursday (24/2). According to Russian human rights NGO OVD-Info, more than 900 people have been arrested in anti-war protests in Russia today. Among them is the activist and human rights defender Marina Litvinovich, who was arrested in Moscow.

Before being detained, the activist had posted a video on Facebook urging people to protest. “I know that many of you now feel hopeless, powerless and ashamed of (President) Vladimir Putin’s attack on the friendly people of Ukraine. But I ask you not to despair and go out to the central squares of your cities at 7 pm today and say clearly and explicitly that we, the people of Russia, are against the war unleashed by Putin,” he said.

In a statement, Russia’s Investigative Committee warned the public about the legal implications for anyone participating in unauthorized protests. “When responding to provocative appeals, one should be aware of the negative legal consequences of these actions in the form of prosecution, up to criminal liability,” it said in a statement.







