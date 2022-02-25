Motorola Edge 30 Pro is revealed with a two-year warranty; see price | Cell phone

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is Motorola’s latest bet in the field of high-end 5G phones. Sold in Brazil for a suggested price of R$ 6,499, the product introduces a novelty: a two-year warranty, which puts the manufacturer ahead of rivals such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and Realme.

Its datasheet is full of interesting requirements, such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (up to 3.0 GHz), 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The Edge 30 Pro is offered in two color options: blue and white. Despite the announcement of the Pro version, for now, details of the Motorola Edge 30 in the traditional version have not been released.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro has a 6.7-inch pOLED screen — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The successor to the Motorola Edge 20 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen with a pOLED panel, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. This is an imposing combination that should please anyone looking for the best image quality when watching movies and series. Despite its size, the phone is relatively thin and light.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro camera is configured as follows:

50 MP main (f/1.8 and 82º)

50 MP Ultra Wide/Macro (f/2.2 and 122º)

2 MP depth sensor (f/2.4 and 80º)

Front 60 MP (f/2.2 and 86º)

Edge 30 Pro takes photos up to 50 MP — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Edge 30 Pro front camera reaches 60 MP — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Motorola highlights the ability to record videos in 8K resolution in the HDR10+ standard, which enables more than one billion color matrices and more than 26 million pixels. This feature has everything to attract content producers who work on YouTube and other video platforms.

Audio technologies are also present, primarily because of two stereo speakers that work together to create a more immersive feel. Second, by Dolby Atmos, a standard similar to that used in movie theaters.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro has a 4,800 mAh battery. In his box is the 68W charger, which is quite powerful – and unusual in this market segment. It is one of the fastest chargers on the national market. Motorola promises 50% charge after 15 minutes in the socket. The model is also compatible with wireless charging up to 15W, as long as the customer has a wireless base.

Interface customization screen on Edge 30 Pro — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Motorola’s launch runs Android 12 and the brand’s own My UX interface. It allows a series of customizations of the look of the system, from the color palette to the format of the application icons.

The body of the device is made of frosted satin glass with a 3D effect. This means that the pattern on the rear changes as it interacts with the ambient light. The fingerprint reader is located on the power button on the side.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro works with 5G network — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Motorola Edge 30 Pro datasheet