Mourão compares Putin to the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler

posted on 02/24/2022 12:40 / updated on 02/24/2022 12:40



(credit: Evaristo Sa/AFP)

Vice President Hamilton Mourão compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler. Amid criticism he made of Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Thursday morning (24/2), the vice president declared that economic sanctions against Russia alone are not enough, and that the use of force is necessary. Mourão also defended that, if nothing is done, other countries in the region could be invaded.

“There has to be the use of force, really support for Ukraine, more than what is being put on. That’s my vision. If the western world simply lets Ukraine fall to the ground, the next one will be Bulgaria, then the Baltic States, and so on, just as Hitlerite Germany did in the 1930s,” said Mourão, upon arrival at the Planalto Palace. .

Mourão said that the world is as it was in 1938, compared to the concessions made to Hitler, who occupied part of Czechoslovakia’s territory. At the time, France and the United Kingdom agreed, hoping to avoid war.

“The western world is the same as it was in 1938 with Hitler. Makes appeasement. Putin does not respect appeasement. This is the reality. If there is not a very significant action… In my view, mere economic sanctions, which is an intermediate form of intervention, do not work”, defended the deputy.

Also on Thursday morning, the Itamaraty Palace published a note in which it says that Brazil “calls” for an end to hostilities in Ukraine.

“Brazil calls for the immediate suspension of hostilities and the start of negotiations leading to a diplomatic solution to the issue, based on the Minsk Accords and that takes into account the legitimate security interests of all parties involved and the protection of the civilian population. “, wrote the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



