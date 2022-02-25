Municipal Health Department publishes new ordinance

This Monday (21), the Municipal Health Department published ordinance number 025/2022/SMS in order to regularize guidelines on how to be careful, and how to act, regarding the number of workers in their companies, during the period of covid-19, given the return of face-to-face activities.

According to municipal health secretary Suellen Alliend, these requirements are valid for formal or informal workers, self-employed, and other workers who are in the public and private field.

Faced with this situation, the ordinance guides the carrying out of Covid-19 tests more than once, so that the worker returns 100% fit to the company, without any symptoms. Thus, it is not necessary to comply with isolation, days before the return in person. If the worker presents any symptoms, he must remain under medical observation and recover.

To become a safe place not only for workers, but also for the owners of the company, the ordinance requires that they keep the means of preservation in practice, especially for those who are characterized as a “risk group”.

This practice can be combined through the Regional Reference Center for Workers’ Health (CEREST), the Epidemiological Surveillance of SMS and also the Health Surveillance, which will be carrying out routine inspections.

It will be extremely important to note in the documents regarding the delivery of individual protection materials, not only for those who are part of the risk group, but also for all types of employees, according to the Ministry of Health.

The purpose of the protection plan is to make people follow and respect the new requirements, but in a more flexible way, seeking to mitigate and control exposure to the virus. Currently, there are new ways to protect yourself from Covid-19 without having to be away from work, such as home-office, change in the place of work, and the definition of vacation by the employer.