My house shook with bombs, says Brazilian in Kiev after Russian attack

Brazilian Leovitor dos Santos, 30, was working this morning at the computer inside the apartment where he lives in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, when he felt the first tremors of the bombs amid the Russian attack.

“I thought: ‘it’s not possible that the wind is so strong’. Then a Brazilian friend called and asked if I had heard the noise. My house shook with the bombs. Only then did I realize that the attacks were happening. Then I heard more about five explosions,” he told UOL.

The Embassy of Brazil is directing the approximately 500 Brazilians in Ukrainian territory to leave the country immediately, with the exception of residents of the capital Kiev, who should seek a safe place, according to the entity’s recommendation. Another Brazilian who lives in Ukraine, Rafael de Sousa Pinto said on his YouTube channel that he will try to cross the border with a neighboring country.

Leovitor intends to follow the same path. He roamed the streets today looking for fuel for his car, as he must try to leave the country tomorrow (25). He then took the subway to his Ukrainian girlfriend’s parents’ house. And he said he was surprised by what he saw.

Nobody expected an attack across Ukraine. Still, there are people walking the streets of Kiev normally. I even know of people who went to work. It seems that some people are used to wars and stop caring so much”

Leovitor dos Santos, Brazilian for two years in Ukraine

He also confirmed the large number of Ukrainians willing to enlist to face Russian forces.

Image: Art / UOL

Football players ask for help

Brazilian players who play for Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kiev posted a video on their social networks asking the Brazilian government to help them leave the country. There are chaotic traffic records and queues to refuel vehicles at gas stations or withdraw cash from ATMs.

At least 137 people died after advancing Russian troops in southeastern and southern Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian government. The country’s army said it had killed about 50 Russian occupiers near Shchastia, in the east of the country.

Biden announces sanctions; Putin threatens anyone who tries to intervene

In a speech, Joe Biden, President of the United States, today announced at least five new measures against Russian banks and elites. According to the US president, there will be blocks to the assets of the four Russian financial institutions, which together hold about US$ 1 trillion in assets. The sanctions do not involve withdrawing the Eurasian country from the Swift banking system.

Putin is the aggressor, he chose war and now his country will pay the consequences. He will be very expensive economically, strategically and will become an international pariah,” Biden said.

The US government has also announced that it will restrict the flow of goods to Russia for sectors such as high-tech, in which President Vladimir Putin has invested. This could affect the development of the Russian space program.

In a White House statement sent to the press earlier this morning, Biden said the Russian military operation in Ukraine was “an unwarranted attack” and would bring “a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering”.

In a nationally televised address last night, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had authorized what he called Russia’s “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine and sent a message to those who tried to intervene: “Russia will respond immediately and you will have consequences it has never had before in its history”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today in a speech to the nation the severing of diplomatic relations with Moscow. Zelensky also adopted martial law across Ukraine, urging citizens to remain calm.

The adoption of martial law is a measure that changes the rules of operation of a country, leaving aside civil laws and putting military laws into effect.

Earlier, the president said he tried to make a call to talk to Vladimir Putin, but was unsuccessful.

The secretary general of NATO (Atlantic Treaty Organization), Jens Stoltenberg, said at a press conference today that the bloc will not send troops to Ukraine. The diplomat also said that Russia would pay a “high political and economic price”.