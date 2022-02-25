Mysterious glass balls are found on the far side of the satellite

A Chinese mission has made a stunning discovery on the far side of the moon. The Yutu-2 Rover’s panoramic camera found two small, intact, translucent glass spheres amidst the moon dust. The article detailing the experiment was published in Science Bulletin.

Yutu-2, however, was unable to obtain data on the composition of the spheres, but scientists believe they can record information about the Moon’s history.

Although surprising, glass is not uncommon on the Moon. According to Science Alert, in the past, there has been extensive volcanism on the Moon, which has generated these pieces of volcanic glass. In addition, the impact of smaller objects, such as meteorites, also produces intense heat that results in the formation of these materials, which would be the case with the spheres now found with the Chinese mission, according to a team of scientists led by planetary geologist Zhiyong. Xiao of Sun Yat-sen University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The spherules are 15 to 25 millimeters in diameter and, according to Xiao, they appear to be translucent and have a certain brightness, which would differentiate them from others already found on the Moon. In addition, the scientists also found four more spheres with similar brightness, however. , translucency could not be confirmed.

The team believes the most likely explanation is that they formed from volcanic glass called anorthosite that melted again on impact, turning into translucent round globes.

“As the first discovery of macroscopic, translucent glass globules on the Moon, this study predicts that these globules should be abundant throughout the lunar plateau, providing promising sampling targets to reveal the Moon’s early impact history,” the researchers write.