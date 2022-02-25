Nasdaq and S&P Rise After Russia Sanctions; oil softens high with release of stocks by the US and Petrobras (PETR4) closes down

The New York Stock Exchanges had a surprising recovery this Thursday afternoon (24), in a very different movement to what was seen in the morning. The indexes rebounded from the lows after the announcement of sanctions on Russia by US President Joe Biden. He announced more bans on Russian banks and financial operations, but the sanctions, analysts said, were lighter than expected.

The White House has also authorized additional troops to be stationed in Germany as NATO allies seek to bolster defenses in Europe. Wall Street indices reversed sign after Biden’s speech: the Dow Jones closed up 0.28% to 33,222 points, the S&P 500 rose 1.49% to 4,288 points and the Nasdaq soared 3.34%, at 13,473 points

The Ibovespa, which fell more than 2% at the worst moment of the day, softened the losses and closed down 0.37%, at 111,591 points. The financial volume was R$ 40.2 billion.

The positive highlight was the shares of SulAmerica (SULA11), with gains of 15.19%, followed by Minerva (BEEF3) and Locaweb (LWSA3), advancing 7.04% and 5.61%, respectively. SulAmerica’s shares rose after the announcement of an agreement for the acquisition of the insurance company by Rede D’Or. Minerva’s shares rise after the disclosure of good results.

The negative highlights were Qualicorp (QUAL3) and Rede D’or (RDOR3) which fell, respectively, 14.77% and 7.66%, followed by BRF (BRFS3), which dropped 6.07%. According to analysts at Ativa, Qualicorp’s shares fell under pressure from the announcement of the acquisition of SulAmerica by Rede D’or.

The day was also one of volatility for Petrobras shares, which operated among the highest highs of the day, but then reversed sign and closed sharply lower. The papers reflected the performance of oil in the international market, which came to operate above US$ 104, but reduced gains and closed below US$ 100.

Petrobras ON shares (PETR3) closed down 1.57% and PN B (PETR4) fell 2.43%.

Global risk aversion spoke louder with the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine, interrupting the dollar’s downward trajectory against the real. The American currency closed up 2.02%, quoted at R$ 5.105.

Futures interest rose: DIF23, + 0.11 pp, to 12.44%; DIF25, +0.09 pp, at 11.34%; DIF27, +0.08 pp, at 11.24%; DIF29, +0.06 pp, at 11.41%.

